President Donald Trump makes no secret of his desire to reopen the country, even as coronavirus-related deaths mount and a vaccine may be more than a year away.

The president's push for an end to social distancing, once pegged to Easter Sunday when he envisioned churches brimming with worshippers, has put him at odds with his own top health advisers.

Sunday, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned that any lessening of virus-related restrictions "is not going to be a light switch."

As that time approaches, a debate is churning over how America will emerge from a collective shutdown and who will throw the switch.

President Donald Trump is eager to get the country running again. More

Monday, Trump claimed unilateral authority, almost certainly setting up clashes pitting the commander in chief against chief executives in states across the country where a crazy quilt of orders has dictated the terms of the national shutdown.

"It is the decision of the president," Trump tweeted.

Clashing with governors: Trump calls some governors 'complainers' as he's criticized over delivery of coronavirus supplies

Is it the president's decision?

Not exactly.

Federal law allows Washington to impose quarantines in some circumstances and limit travel between states, but the Trump administration has not invoked those powers. The Supreme Court has struck down attempts by the federal government to intervene within states. For instance, the court noted in a decision in 1985 that invalidated Food and Drug Administration rules for blood plasma donation centers that "the regulation of health and safety matters is primarily and historically a matter of local concern."

Trump wants to scale back restrictions: Is it all up to him?

"First and foremost, states currently retain power to decide who stays home and for how long," according to an analysis for Lawfare, a blog on national security issues. "Among the powers generally reserved to the states is the authority to quarantine individuals and otherwise protect public health." Those state decisions have sometimes drawn fire from federal officials.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that parishioners attending Easter services would face a mandatory quarantine. Sen. Rand Paul and Rep.Thomas Massie, both Kentucky Republicans, slammed the governor's announcement as an overreach.

Attorney General William Barr suggested in an interview last week on Fox News that such restrictions were "draconian" and that the Justice Department would monitor the restriction closely to balance public health needs and religious liberty.

When did governors start enacting stay-at-home orders?

California was the first state to impose a stay-at-home order on March 19, a decision that was followed quickly by other governors imposing varying restrictions.

Arkansas is among the few places with no such order. "If we need to do more, we will do more," Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN Sunday.

Without a federal directive, what exists in much of the country is a patchwork of restrictions largely aimed at limiting large gatherings and shuttering nonessential businesses.

Coronavirus in the USA: How all 50 states are responding to the pandemic