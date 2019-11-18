Who Decides Where Pennsylvanians with Disabilities Should Live?

In August, Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services announced its intention to close two large state institutions for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The department said that closing the Polk and White Haven state centers was necessary to best “honor the inherent value of every person” and ensure that “every Pennsylvanian can live an everyday life.” The implication of the department’s statement was clear: Parents, families, and the residents themselves hold their loved ones’ — or their own — “inherent value” in a lower esteem than does state DHS secretary Teresa Miller.

To quell the concerns of the over 300 families of persons with severe disabilities affected by the potential closures, the department cited the “successful 2018 closure . . . of Hamburg State Center,” another state-run institution for adults with severe intellectual and developmental disabilities, as a model for the prospective closures of the Polk and White Haven centers. It is certainly bizarre to call the Hamburg closure “successful”: At least eleven of the 85 former Hamburg residents who were forcibly displaced from the center last year have died.

Sara Luterman, a self-described “disabled disability writer,” wrote an article in the Washington Post defending the closure of the two centers. She characterizes the emotion displayed by workers, families, and some residents at the two facilities — many of whom took to the capitol in Harrisburg to both protest and testify against the proposed closures — as subterfuge meant to conceal a broader, internecine left-wing dispute between “disability rights advocates” and those in “organized labor” who work at state institutions. Luterman argues that the anguish displayed by those workers at the two facilities, apparently disturbed by the prospect of displacing hundreds of persons with severe disabilities from the care setting that they or their guardians have chosen, was a ruse deployed to save their jobs at the expense of residents who would be better served in the “community.”

What is clear, from this and other items that Luterman has written, is that she is not fond of settings that she deems “institutions” — which she defines broadly to include everything from large state facilities such as Polk and White Haven to six-person group homes. Luterman’s right to dislike such settings is undisputed, but her right to impose those preferences onto thousands of persons with disabilities and their families is very much in dispute. These individuals and their families have not elected Sara Luterman as their spokesperson, but she presumes that her preferences are theirs or, worse, doesn’t care what their preferences are at all. Jill Barker, the mother of a son with severe disabilities, noticed this phenomenon in 2015: “Disability self-advocates support the elimination of services and residential housing that they personally abhor,” in turn stripping “people with higher support needs who lack the ability to make decisions for themselves” of those services that they require.

Luterman calls this conflict between activists and state employees a “secret war” between “unions and people with disabilities.” To claim that the conflict involves all “people with disabilities” is obvious question-begging; what Luterman means is those, like herself, who implicitly or explicitly claim to speak on behalf of the ever-elusive “disability community.” It’s implied that the “community” of persons with disabilities are in unanimous agreement with the ideology of Luterman and other such activists, who, says Jonathan Walen, “are mesmerized by the mystique that all institutions are bad, that the buildings should be razed, the earth bulldozed over and then salt poured on the grounds so it will never rise again.”

She begins her piece by claiming that people with (emphasis mine) “Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and other conditions are often housed at places like the Polk Center.” Most “often,” however, such people are not “housed at places like the Polk Center.” As of fiscal year 2016, 92 percent of waiver-eligible Medicaid recipients were receiving services in “Home-and-Community-Based Settings” (HCBS) as opposed to intermediate care facilities (ICFs), or “institutions,” as Luterman calls them. The 8 percent who remain in these facilities typically are medically fragile or have extraordinary behavioral challenges. More than nine in ten waiver-eligible persons with a disability are living in a setting that Luterman would ostensibly prefer — assuming that we are obliged to care what residential setting she “prefers” on others’ behalf — but she finds even this proportion insufficient.