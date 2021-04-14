Decision expected on charges for cop who shot Black motorist

  • Demonstrators take cover from crowd-dispersal munitions from police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. A white police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, April 13, 2021 as did the city's police chief — moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP)
  • This May 31, 2007 photo shows Officer Kim Potter, part of the Brooklyn Center Police negotiation team in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Potter, who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in the Minneapolis suburb and the city’s chief of police have resigned. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says he hopes the moves will heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. (Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via AP)
  • Chyna Whitaker, center, holds her son Daunte Jr., as she walks up to microphones to speak during a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. The father, Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • A demonstrator faces off with police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Brooklyn Center, Min., Police Chief Tim Gannon talks to the media on Monday, April 12, 2021. Officer Kim Potter white police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a Black man during a traffic stop on Sunday, in the Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, as did Gannon, moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. (Shari Gross/Star Tribune via AP)
  • Naisha Wright, aunt of Daunte Wright, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Katie Wright, center, mother of Daunte Wright, speaks during a news conference in snowfall, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son Daunte Jr. A white police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, April 13, 2021 as did the city's police chief — moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP)
  • This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. A white police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb resigned Tuesday, April 13, 2021 as did the city's police chief — moves that the mayor said he hoped would help heal the community and lead to reconciliation after two nights of protests and unrest. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP)
  • Naisha Wright, aunt of Daunte Wright, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Katie Wright, center, mother of Daunte Wright, arrives to speak during a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Angie Golson, grandmother of Daunte Wright, cries as she speaks during a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Attorney Benjamin Crump, speaks during a news conference to address the killing of Daunte Wright, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Naisha Wright, aunt of Daunte Wright, right, yells the name of her deceased nephew during a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Chyna Whitaker speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. The father of her son, Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, cries as she speaks during a news conference in snowfall, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Courtney Ross, girlfriend of the deceased George Floyd, left, hugs Katie Wright, mother of the deceased Daunte Wright, right, before a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Protesters confront police over the shooting death of Daunte Wright at a rally at the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Monday, April 12, 20121. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)
  • Angie Golson, grandmother of Daunte Wright, cries as she speaks during a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Demonstrators use umbrellas as shields against police during a clash outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Demonstrators use umbrellas as shields against police during a clash outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
1 / 22

APTOPIX Police Shooting Minnesota

Demonstrators take cover from crowd-dispersal munitions from police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department while protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright, late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MOHAMED IBRAHIM and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge the white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions amid the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned Tuesday, two days after Potter shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her pistol when she was trying to pull out her Taser.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said at a news conference that the city had been moving toward firing Potter, a 26-year veteran, when she resigned. Elliott said he hoped her resignation would “bring some calm to the community,” but that he would keep working toward “full accountability under the law.”

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput told WCCO-AM that he had received information on the case from state investigators and hoped to have a charging decision on Wednesday. Orput did not respond to a message from The Associated Press. While the shooting happened in Hennepin County, prosecutors referred the case to nearby Washington County — a practice county attorneys in the Minneapolis area adopted last year in handling police deadly force cases.

“We have to make sure that justice is served, justice is done. Daunte Wright deserves that. His family deserves that,” Elliott said.

But police and protesters faced off once again after nightfall Tuesday, with hundreds of protesters gathering again at Brooklyn Center’s heavily guarded police headquarters, now ringed by concrete barriers and a tall metal fence, and where police in riot gear and National Guard soldiers stood watch.

About 90 minutes before a 10 p.m. curfew, state police announced over a loudspeaker that the gathering had been declared unlawful and ordered the crowds to disperse. That quickly set off confrontations, with protesters launching fireworks toward the station and throwing objects at police, who launched flashbangs and gas grenades, and then marched in a line to force back the crowd.

“You are hereby ordered to disperse,” authorities announced, warning that anyone not leaving would be arrested. The state police said the dispersal order came before the curfew because protesters were trying to take down the fencing and throwing rocks at police. The number of protesters dropped rapidly over the next hour, until only a few remained. Police also ordered all media to leave the scene.

Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her Taser. But protesters and Wright's family members say the shooting shows how the justice system is tilted against Blacks, noting Wright was stopped for an expired car registration and ended up dead.

Brooklyn Center, a suburb just north of Minneapolis, has seen its racial demographics shift dramatically in recent years. In 2000, more than 70% of the city was white. Today, a majority of residents are Black, Asian or Hispanic.

Elliott said he didn't have information on the police department's racial diversity at hand but that “we have very few people of color in our department.”

After stopping Wright for the expired license plates, police tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was for his failure to appear in court on charges that he fled from officers and possessed a gun without a permit during an encounter with Minneapolis police in June.

Body camera footage released Monday shows Wright struggling with police when Potter shouts, “I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” She draws her weapon after the man breaks free from police and gets back into the car.

After firing a single shot from her handgun, the car speeds away, and Potter says, “Holy (expletive)! I shot him.”

Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner.

Protests began within hours.

In her one-paragraph letter of resignation, Potter said, “I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately."

Wright’s father, Aubrey Wright, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he rejects the explanation that Potter mistook her gun for her Taser.

“I lost my son. He’s never coming back. I can’t accept that. A mistake? That doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that,” he said.

Ben Crump, the Wright family's attorney, spoke outside the Minneapolis courthouse where fired police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyd’s death. Crump compared Wright’s death to that of Floyd, who was pinned down by police when they tried to arrest him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 at a neighborhood market last May.

Daunte Wright “was not a threat to them,” Crump said. “Was it the best decision? No. But young people don’t always make the best decisions. As his mother said, he was scared.”

___

Associated Press writers Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin; Stephen Groves in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Tim Sullivan in Brooklyn Center contributed to this report.

___

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of Daunte Wright at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says pause on J&J shots shows gov't putting safety 1st

    President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign hit a snag when federal regulators recommended a “pause” in administering Johnson & Johnson shots. Biden declared Tuesday that even with a temporary loss of J&J 's one-shot vaccine, there is a huge supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, enough that "is basically 100% unquestionable, for every single, solitary American.” Perhaps more concerning than any worry about supply, however, is the potential blow to public confidence in all of the vaccines, as polls suggest potentially tens of millions of Americans are hesitant to get the shots that public health experts say are necessary for the nation to emerge from the pandemic.

  • Daniel Dae Kim Says He Confronted Lost Creators About Asian Stereotypes on Show

    “It’s about working within the system to try and change it when you have the opportunity,” Daniel Dae Kim said of voicing his concerns

  • Hank Azaria apologizes for playing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’ for three decades

    The actor said he feels like he should apologize to “every single Indian person in this country.”

  • What is the smallest animal ever?

    The world's smallest frog can fit on a dime. E.N. Rittmeyer et al. (2012) Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. What is the smallest animal ever? – Peter, age 9, Brookline, Massachusetts The biggest animal in the world is easy to see, if you know where to look. Living in every ocean except the Arctic, the blue whale is the largest animal on Earth — weighing as much as 200 tons with a heartbeat that can be heard up to two miles away. But the smallest animal in the world? Even if you knew where to look, could you see it? To track down the tiniest creature, scientists had to first decide what they were looking for and then, where they might find it. The first question – “What is an animal?” – is something that scientists have debated for centuries. I am an exotic animal veterinarian especially fascinated by these types of questions. What is an animal? In the language of science, an animal is an organism made of multiple cells. Cells are the building blocks of all living things – a human body, for example, is made up of trillions of cells. Some organisms, like bacteria, are made of just one cell. They are not considered animals. The simplest single-celled creatures – including bacteria – are called prokaryotes. They don’t contain a nucleus, the feature that acts like the main control center for a cell. More complex cells have an enclosed nucleus. They are called eukaryotes. Anything from an earthworm to a zebra or you are all eukaryotes and all are considered animals. The blue whale is the largest animal in the world. But what is the smallest? NOAA Photo Library If it can’t be seen, does that count? Based on this definition, an animal can be something so small that it’s not possible to see without a microscope. This is definitely not something that you would probably call an “animal.” A recent discovery is an organism that is invisible to the eye, a parasitic jellyfish called Myxozoa. They are very small and reaching barely 20 micrometers. Stretched out end to end, it would take more than 1,000 of these creatures to equal 1 inch. Probably the smallest of these parasitic jellyfish is Myxobolus shekel, which is no more than 8.5 micrometers when fully grown. This species was described in 2011, so is pretty new. So is the decision that Myxozoa are related to jellyfish, which scientists agreed on in 2015. The discovery of these types of jellyfish occur once in a while, so it is possible that a new and even smaller animal will be discovered in the future. The process of elimination Let’s assume that you’re looking for the smallest “animal” that is visible to the human eye. Some invertebrates, or animals without a backbone, and other smaller organisms are not visible to the human eye. What is left are vertebrates, animals with backbones that include mammals such as a dog, a whale or you, reptiles such as snakes or crocodiles, birds, fishes and amphibians. Most amphibians, like frogs, are born in water and breathe with gills until they mature, when they develop lungs and an ability to live on land. In this group of animals, it is the amphibians that win the prize for the smallest animal known, for the moment. Scientists traveled to New Guinea, the second largest island in the world, to study the the island’s wildlife. This is where they found the smallest known type of frog called Paedophryne amauensis. The body length of an average adult is reported at less than 8 mm, about the size of a pea. When it was discovered in 2009, it was immediately awarded the title of “world’s smallest vertebrate.” The smallest animal is a question that scientists have debated for many years. Don’t worry. The nature of science means the answers will keep changing as researchers make new discoveries. Maybe a smaller vertebrate will be discovered in a quiet forest, on an exotic island, at the bottom of a canyon or in the dark abyss of the ocean. Scientists will keep looking. Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nicola Di Girolamo, Oklahoma State University. Read more:How did humans evolve, and will we evolve more?If everyone on Earth sat in the ocean at once, how much would sea level rise?Your brain thinks – but how? Nicola Di Girolamo does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Johnson & Johnson saga reveals critical strengths in the U.S. COVID-19 mass-vaccination strategy — and its weaknesses

    ‘Part of Operation Warp Speed was not knowing which ones would cross the finish line,’ said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the John Hopkins Center for Health Security.

  • Letters to the Editor: California has outgrown its solar rules. Utilities want a fairer system

    Southern California Edison responds to a Times editorial critical of utilities' proposal to change subsidies for rooftop solar customers.

  • A glacier in Alaska is moving 100 times faster than it should

    Nature can be unpredictable at times, but some things are more reliable than others. Spring (usually) brings a lot of rain, birds migrate to warmer areas in the winter months, and glaciers move slow. These are trends that have been established and are expected, but they're not always universally true. Sometimes spring is dry, sometimes migratory birds like geese decide to stick it out in a cold area for an entire winter, and sometimes glaciers move really, really fast. As Earther reports, the National Park Service recently confirmed that a glacier near Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska is moving up to 100 times faster than it would be expected to, and the rare event has caught the attention of scientists. It's not an entirely new observation, but it's incredibly rare to see a massive chunk of ice move at these speeds, and there are only a few places on Earth where it happens. Glaciers are almost always moving. They travel over the ground beneath them at an extremely slow pace and you wouldn't even know they were moving if you were standing on one. Over time, the masses of ice can carve and shape the landscape below, but it takes a very long time for this to happen. However, some glaciers abandon this, well, "glacial pace" in favor of a brief speed boost that still has scientists scratching their heads a bit. This phenomenon is called a glacial surge, and it's unique not just for its rarity but also the fact that it tends to only happen in certain areas, and Alaska happens to be one of them. They happen briefly and then stop, returning the glaciers to their normal slow crawl. A glacial surge requires an increase in speed of around ten times the normal glacial movement rate. In the case of the glacier currently cruising in Alaska, the speed is in the 50x to 100x range. Even when a glacier is moving this fast it's not exactly breaking any speed records. Remember, we're talking about frozen slabs that move as slow as less than two feet in an entire year. The glacier currently moving fast in Alaska — called the Muldrow Glacier — has experienced a number of surges in the past, with the most recent one occurring roughly 64 years ago. During that brief boost, the glacier pushed forward 4 miles in less than a year. It's a very interesting phenomenon and one that researchers still don't fully understand. It's believed that melting glacial ice may play a role in helping to speed these huge slabs up, but determining why these events happen at surprisingly regular intervals is still something that scientists are trying to explain. In any case, if you're in Alaska, it might be worth taking a trip to see a glacier moving faster than any other in the region if only to say that you saw it.

  • Biden administration drops plans for police oversight, citing George Floyd bill

    President Joe Biden's administration is backing away from a campaign pledge to swiftly create a U.S. police oversight commission, a White House aide said, concluding that legislation would better address officers using excessive force. Susan Rice, Biden's domestic policy adviser, said in a statement that the administration believed a commission would not be the "most effective way to deliver on our top priority in this area" right now. That priority is signing a bill that passed the House of Representatives in March, banning officers from using chokeholds and entering suspects' homes without knocking, Rice said in response to questions about progress on police reforms.

  • U.S. distances itself from explosion at Iranian nuclear site

    The Biden administration says it had no role in the explosion on Sunday at an Iranian uranium enrichment facility. Iran has blamed Israel and vowed to take revenge.Why it matters: The administration is attempting to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with a second round of indirect talks set to start on Wednesday. The timing of the incident, along with several recent Israeli strikes on Iranian ships, could make Biden's diplomatic challenge more difficult.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We have seen reports of an incident at the Natanz enrichment facility in Iran. The United States had no involvement, and we have nothing to add to speculation about the causes," a senior Biden administration official said.Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the explosion, which resulted in damage to centrifuges used to enrichment uranium. He said the incident would not affect the nuclear talks, but “we will take our revenge against the Zionists.”Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy organization, denied a New York Times report that the explosion caused such severe damage that it will take 9 months to repair. Salehi said uranium enrichment continues and the damaged centrifuges will soon be replaced.Iranian media reported that the intelligence services were investigating the incident, and one arrest had already been made.Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met this morning in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking alongside Austin, Netanyahu stressed that Iran was the gravest threat in the region and that Israel would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.Austin stressed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security but did not mention Iran. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fla. senators: Too soon to weigh in on Gaetz's future

    Florida's two Republican senators are steering clear of voicing support for Rep. Matt Gaetz, branding sex trafficking accusations against him serious but calling it premature to say what should happen to their fellow Floridian and GOP lawmaker. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott were the latest cautious comments about Gaetz by Republicans, who have mostly taken neutral stances or said nothing about him.

  • The judge in the Chauvin trial won't admit statements from Morries Hall, the passenger in George Floyd's car

    After Hall invoked his 5th Amendment right not to testify, the defense wanted to admit statements he made to investigators about Floyd's drug use.

  • EXPLAINER: Judge lets jury decide Floyd's remark about drugs

    The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd said Monday that he'll leave it up to the jury to sort out whether Floyd yelled “I ate too many drugs” or “I ain’t do no drugs” as three officers pinned him to the ground. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill made the ruling as attorneys argued over whether to allow the testimony of a use-of-force expert for the prosecution, Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina Law School. Prosecutors wanted him to testify from an academic perspective on whether Chauvin used reasonable force and about national policing standards.

  • Uniformed Army Officer Who Was Pepper Sprayed And Had Guns Drawn On Him During Traffic Stop Sues Two Cops Involved

    A U.S. Army 2nd lieutenant who was held at gunpoint, pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by police officers during a traffic stop in Virginia is suing the two law enforcement officials involved. Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino solider, had been dressed in his military fatigues when Windsor Police pulled over his SUV on Dec. 20 for what they believed was no rear license plate and tinted windows, according to the federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Norfolk and obtained by The Virginian-Pilot. Nazario—who had recently purchased the vehicle and had a temporary cardboard plate in the window—drove for a short period of time before pulling the vehicle over in the lighted parking lot of a nearby gas station. Windsor Police Officer Daniel Crocker, who initiated the stop, later described the interaction as a “high-risk traffic stop” and said Nazario had been “eluding police,” despite acknowledging the Army officer's low rate of speed, according to a report included with the filing. Nazario had come to a stop in the gas station parking lot less than a mile and one minute and 40 seconds after Crocker had initially turned on his lights, according to CNN. Upon hearing the call on the radio, a second officer, Joe Gutierrez, arrived to provide backup and both officers immediately pulled their guns and began shouting conflicting instruction at Nazario, who remained seated in the vehicle as he questioned why he'd been pulled over, according to the lawsuit. Nazario told officers that he had not been trying to elude them but was stopping in a well-lit area “for officer safety and out of respect for the officers,” according to the Associated Press. Viral body camera footage of the incident shows Nazario put his arms up as he was instructed to get out of his vehicle by the two officers. “I am honestly afraid to get out,” Nazario can be heard telling the officers. “Yeah, you should be!” one of the officers responds. They continued to yell for him to get out of the car and began to pepper spray inside the car repeatedly as Nazario—who still had his arms up—said he didn’t “even want to reach for his seatbelt.” “My hands are out, can you please—look, this is really messed up,” he said. He also told officers that his dog, who had been in a cage in the back of the vehicle, was “choking” from the pepper spray, CNN reports. Nazario got out of the SUV after noting that he was “reaching for my seat belt” and asked for a supervisor, but Gutierrez performed “knee-strikes” on his legs, pushing him to the ground, the suit alleges, according to the Associated Press. The officers cuffed him and later opened a back window for the dog who was still trapped inside. Nazario started filming the incident on his cell phone shortly after coming to a stop in the parking lot. His attorneys have argued that the footage, combined with the officers’ body camera footage of the incident, paint a disturbing picture. “These cameras captured footage of behavior consistent with a disgusting nationwide trend of law enforcement officers, who, believing they can operate with complete impunity, engage in unprofessional, discourteous, racially biased, dangerous and sometimes deadly abuses of authority,” the lawsuit said. Gutierrez later said that while Nazario’s desire to pull over in a well-lit area was “reasonable” and “happens all the time,” most often when the subject is a minority, the problem was that Nazario didn’t get out of the vehicle, The lawsuit alleges that the officers realized they “had acted illegally” and told him if he “would chill and let this go” they would let him go without filing charges. They allegedly threatened however, that if Nazario refused, he could be charged with obstructing justice, eluding police and assaulting a law enforcement officer. In his police report describing the incident, Gutierrez said they decided to release Nazario after considering several options, according to the Virginian-Pilot. “The reason for this decision is simple; the military is the only place where double jeopardy applies. Meaning that whatever happened in civil court, the military could still take action against him. Being a military veteran, I did not want to see his career ruined over one erroneous decision,” he wrote. Windsor Town Manager William Saunders told CNN that Gutierrez has been fired as a result of the incident. “At the conclusion of this investigation, it was determined that Windsor Police Department policy was not followed. This resulted in disciplinary action, and department-wide requirements for additional training were implemented beginning in January and continue up to the present. Since that time, Officer Gutierrez was also terminated from his employment,” a statement released Sunday said. Crocker remains employed with the department. Windsor Police have yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit, however, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement Sunday on Twitter. “The incident in Windsor is disturbing and angered me—and I am directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation,” Northam said. “Our commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure that Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable.” Oxygen.com reached out to Nazario’s attorney but did not receive an immediate response.

  • ESPN draft analyst believes Florida’s Kyle Trask is ‘viable solution’ for Patriots

    Kyle Trask has thrown 68 touchdowns over the past two seasons and was on course to be the Heisman last year.

  • City manager fired after calling for ‘due process’ in police shooting of Daunte Wright

    In an emergency meeting Monday, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott was given authority over the city’s police department. Curt Boganey, city manager of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, has been fired in the wake of the police shooting death of Daunte Wright. At an emergency meeting Monday afternoon, the Brooklyn Center City Council voted 3-2 to give authority over the police department to Mayor Mike Elliott.

  • GOP edges back from filibuster cliff on hate crimes bill

    Ahead of a likely vote Wednesday on whether to open debate, some in the GOP argue that the bill is unnecessary.

  • Driver jailed for 22 years for killing 4 Australian police

    A truck driver was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Wednesday for hitting and killing four police officers on an Australian freeway. Mohinder Singh was drug-effected and sleep-deprived when his truck veered into an emergency stopping lane of Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway where three policemen and a policewoman were standing after stopping a speeding car on April 22 last year. Singh, 48, pleaded guilty in the Victoria state Supreme Court last year to four counts of culpable driving causing death, three charges of drug trafficking and one of possessing illicit drugs.

  • Officers on leave after video shows Black man being beaten, North Carolina mayor says

    The 36-year-old seen in the video was accused of threatening a Little Caesars worker.

  • How the Supreme Court found its faith and put 'religious liberty' on a winning streak

    Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh have bolstered the conservative wing of the Supreme Court. Jonathan Ernst/Getty ImagesThe Supreme Court’s current term is winding down, but there are still several cases to be decided – and, as with most terms, a controversy over church-state matters looms. Fulton vs. City of Philadelphia is among the cases still to be decided. It centers on a requirement that private agencies that receive city funding – in this case an adoption agency – do not discriminate against any community they serve, including members of the LGBTQ community. This nondiscrimination requirement applies to both religious and nonreligious organizations. But the adoption service at the heart of the case – Catholic Social Services – refused to comply, asserting that not being allowed to discriminate against gay couples infringed upon its religious beliefs. It would appear on first glance that the city’s position is strong – after all, it provides the money and has a legitimate interest in ensuring that funding does not perpetuate discrimination based on sexual orientation. Yet, Catholic Social Services and its counsel, Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, believe that they have the wind at their back regarding their claim. From my perspective as a professor of law who has closely monitored such religious liberty cases, they could be right. Religious claimants have been on a winning streak before the Supreme Court in recent years. They notched up their latest victory on April 9 when justices ruled that California could not impose COVID-19 restrictions on religious gatherings at private homes. A noticeable shift The Supreme Court has become increasingly conservative over the past two decades, with five of the last seven justices appointed by Republicans. As a result, it has become increasingly sympathetic to claims by religious conservatives that mandatory nondiscrimination laws violate their ability to practice their beliefs, as protected by the Constitution and federal law. Two recent studies have confirmed this trend. One found that since the George W. Bush-appointed John Roberts assumed the role of chief justice in 2005, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of religious claimants 81% of the time. This compares with a rate of about 50% for the 20th century. Some of the recent cases are familiar; others, less so. In 2014, the justices relieved the craft store chain Hobby Lobby from having to provide employees with health insurance that covers contraception, as mandated by the Affordable Care Act. Hobby Lobby had objected to the requirement on religious grounds. And in 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that teachers employed by religious schools were not entitled to protection against age and disability discrimination as a result of the “ministerial exception” – which allows religious entities to ignore anti-bias legislation if they can assert that staff perform even minimal religious duties. Meanwhile, in 2018, a majority of justices suggested that a small business – here, a baker – could refuse to serve gay customers because of the owner’s religious objections to same-sex marriage. The court has also held that states have to give the same grants and tax breaks to churches and religious schools that they do to nonreligious entities. This trend has extended into the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, a sharply divided court refused to overturn state restrictions – which for the most part classified houses of worship alongside restaurants and movie theaters as “nonessential,” distinguishing them from “essential” services such as medical offices, pharmacies and grocery stores. But in late fall and again in February, a majority including the newly appointed religiously conservative Justice Amy Barrett struck down such orders. In so doing, they ruled that states must treat houses of worship no worse than the most favored category of essential services. Redefining religious freedom In prioritizing religious liberty claims over health and anti-bias concerns, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has, to my mind, promoted a skewed conception of what religious freedom is. Religious freedom has traditionally meant more than simply the ability to practice one’s beliefs unencumbered, free from state interference. It is a condition that lives alongside other important democratic values – such as equal rights and a separation of church and state. But the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has come down on the side of a narrower interpretation of religious liberty to mean the right of individuals or groups to practice their faith as they see fit. The court’s new emphasis on protecting religious liberty has redefined the conventional understanding of the free exercise clause. Traditionally, that has meant the government could not impose a substantial burden on one’s ability to practice religion, but that lesser restrictions on that practice – such as adhering to health or safety regulations – were not unconstitutional. But under the current Supreme Court, the degree of burden is less important than whether the state is treating religion differently from secular counterparts. Furthermore, in the view of another Trump appointee, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, religion deserves most-favored-nation status. In this way, religious entities cannot be treated any differently in the pandemic from the most essential service – but they would be able to discriminate against customers or employees in a way the essential services cannot. It is, I believe the legal equivalent of having your cake and eating it, too. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Steven K. Green, Willamette University. Read more:Lil Nas X’s dance with the devil evokes tradition of resisting, mocking religious demonizationChristof Heyns: South African scholar who left his mark on the world’s human rights systems Steven K. Green does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • LAPD closes death investigation of Mikeona Johnson, 23-year-old mother who went missing

    Shalissa Collier suddenly found herself searching for her 23-year old daughter, Mikeona Johnson, in the streets of South Central Los Angeles last September. The family had been notified by the father of Johnson’s children that she went to a burger stand to get food for the family and never returned. It was the last time Johnson’s family, as well as her 5-year-old and 1-year-old daughters, would see her alive.