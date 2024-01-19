Decision to hand out weapons to civilians helped Russia understand strength of Ukrainian resistance

Denis Monastyrsky died on January 18 as a result of a plane crash in Brovary

The decision to distribute weapons on the streets at the start of the full-scale invasion, made by late Internal Affairs Minister Denis Monastyrsky, strengthened Ukraine's position during negotiations with Russia at the start of Russia’s war.

This was revealed in the film ‘Unfinished Flight’, released on the one-year anniversary of Monastyrsky's death on Jan. 18, by Servant of the People party leader David Arakhamia.

Arakhamia led the Ukrainian delegation during the early negotiations in Belarus, where news of Monastyrsky's decision to arm citizens caused the Russians to think twice about storming Ukrainian cities.

"It worked during the negotiations. When I appeared in Belarus for the first negotiations with Russia, and they tried to psychologically pressure us, saying, 'You have no chance – we'll already be in Kyiv by the time we finish today’s session',” he said.

“While we speak, I should officially inform you that weapons are being distributed on the streets, and people are taking them,” Arakhamia told the Russians.

“They didn't know the exact number, but they understood that I wasn’t exaggerating Ukrainian resistance," Arakhamia said.

