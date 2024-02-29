A decision has been made on who will be the principal of Muscogee County’s newest school

The Muscogee County School District announced Thursday the appointment of LaTonya Hamilton as the principal of its newest school.

Hamilton will be the principal of Mary A. Buckner Academy when the elementary school that’s being constructed on the campus of Dawson Elementary School in south Columbus opens in August.

She is the principal of St. Marys Road Magnet Academy, which will merge with Dawson to form Buckner Academy.

“With over 24 years of exemplary leadership in education, Hamilton brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to her new role,” the news release says.

MCSD superintendent David Lewis explained why he selected Hamilton for the position.

“Ms. Hamilton is an experienced leader with a solid instructional background,” he said in the news release. “Serving as the principal of St. Mary’s Road Elementary Magnet Academy, she already has established relationships with a large portion of the students, families and staff that will comprise Mary A. Buckner Academy. Likewise, she has developed community partnerships that will further support the transition to the new school.”

Hamilton expressed gratitude for the confidence Lewis has in her.

“I firmly believe that all students can learn by ensuring they understand the importance of the foundational skills learned through education,” she said in the news release. “I am honored and excited to embark on this new journey as the principal.”

Hamilton is a graduate of MCSD, from Hardaway High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Valdosta State University, a master’s degree in education curriculum and instruction from Troy State University and an educational specialist’s degree from Troy State.

The news release doesn’t mention where Dawson principal Cheryl Hampel will work and in what position next school year. The Ledger-Enquirer didn’t receive that answer before publication.