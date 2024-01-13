Decision may be coming on proposed $165M McCook County solar farm

Jan. 12—SALEM, S.D. — The McCook County Board of Adjustment will resume discussions and could vote Tuesday on whether to approve a conditional use permit that would allow for construction of a solar energy farm in the county.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 in the third floor courtroom at the McCook County Courthouse.

The meeting is expected to be a continuation of a meeting originally held Nov. 16, where open public commentary was heard regarding a proposed $165 million solar farm that would be constructed by Grant Solar. If built, the land on which it sits would become a field of large panels that converts the sun's rays into clean energy — powering about 12,500 homes, at 99 megawatts of output.

The board of adjustment at the November meeting tabled a vote on the permit. The board was scheduled to reconvene Dec. 19 to revisit the issue, but that meeting was postponed to give board members a chance to visit another solar farm under construction near New Underwood on a fact-finding trip while still allowing the board to advertise the meeting through a public notice, as is required by South Dakota law.

"We were originally scheduled to have heard (the solar farm application) again after those visits in December, but we had to publish it like a public hearing, and we could not get it into the timeframe for those visits," said Cori Kaufmann, planning and zoning administrator for McCook County.

The subject has turned into a push and pull match between landowners in favor of the project and neighbors concerned about a variety of topics associated with the farm.

The project seeks to construct a field of 99 megawatts of solar energy panels on a 735-acre parcel of land. It has redrawn the battle lines of long-established land rights narratives, and now pits land owners citing their land rights to bring the project — which claims a large payout to them and the county — against a number of neighboring producers, who cite a number of harms done to ag operations, as well as fears of property value decreases, among other issues.

Citizens had a chance to express their concerns at the Nov. 16 meeting through a specific portion of the meeting allowing for public comment. The Jan. 16 meeting is expected to focus on board member discussion on their visit to the New Underwood facility, so there will be no specific portion of the meeting for general commentary, but the floor is expected to be opened for people who wish to speak directly to the topic of the facility visit.

"At our last meeting they closed public comment, but we did have two commissioners that went and toured the facility out west, so we will be taking a small portion of public comment related to that visit," Kaufmann said. "When they have that conversation at the meeting about how that went and the things they saw, it will be open for people to ask questions specifically related to that commentary."

The board of adjustment has been discussing the proposed solar farm since at least February of last year, when applicant National Grid Renewables withdrew its original conditional use permit request following public input at a meeting of the board. That meeting and the meeting held Nov. 16 both drew dozens of members of the public interested in the outcome of the hearing.

The conditional use permit process has been a difficult one, said Marc Dick, who has served on the McCook County Commission for 22 years and a former chair of the commission. The issue has pit landowner against landowner while the commission tries to make an informed decision on the matter.

The proposed solar farm falls just below the 100-megawatt threshold that would require a permit from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission prior to construction. Dick said that while the county commission deals with a wide variety of issues in the course of handling county business, solar power generation is not a subject on which members are experts despite their best research efforts.

"In the state of South Dakota, we need more direction from the state, and maybe the whole thing should be regulated by the state, because we don't have the ability. We don't know anything about that," Dick said.

One of the factors he's considering on the issue is where the facility would go. He personally had concerns about taking fertile farmland out of production for an electricity generating source that is only 20% efficient.

"The most productive farmland in our county is from the northwest to the southeast. Spring Valley and Greenland (townships) are the richest farmland in our county, and it's flatland. That's where they want to put it," Dick said. "I read in Successful Farming that since 1980 until 2020, the world population has doubled, so you want to cover up productive farmland to put a solar farm there?"

Dick expected there would be further discussion on the matter at the Tuesday meeting, including information presented by the commission members who visited the New Underwood facility. He declined to say if he was currently leaning toward approval or denial with his vote.

A spokesperson with National Grid Renewables declined to comment on the upcoming meeting when contacted by the Mitchell Republic.

Solar energy is still a budding industry in South Dakota compared to other states.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the national trade association for the United States solar industry, South Dakota ranks 47th in the country for total installed solar capacity as of the third quarter of 2023. As of the association's latest report in December, 14 solar companies are operating in the state, including two manufacturers, six installers or developers and six other companies.

There is enough solar power generated in the state to power 11,707 homes, and it accounts for approximately 0.11% of the state's total electric production. The value of the industry within the state comes in at $110 million and provides for approximately 483 jobs in the field, which ranked 45th in the country in 2022.

The Jan. 16 meeting is open to the public.