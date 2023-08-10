Decision on meeting with Putin is for Zelenskyy to make – US Department of State

The US Department of State has commented on the initiative of the UAE President, who proposed organising a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Dubai Climate Conference.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US Department of State, reported by European Pravda

Details: Miller said that the decision on any meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia "is for President Zelenskyy to make".

Quote: "We have made clear that Ukraine is in the driver’s seat when it comes to deciding the future of Ukraine, and that is true with respect to any potential negotiations."

More details: Miller also pointed out once again that "President Zelenskyy has made clear for some time, including since before the outset of this war, that he is open to conversations about – with Russia that respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and Ukraine’s sovereignty."

"So, I will let him speak to when he is ready – or when they would have any such conversations. But the impediment has always been and continues to be that Vladimir Putin has not renounced his imperialist aims, has not renounced his belief that Ukraine is not a real country, in his words, and has not withdrawn his troops from beyond Ukraine’s borders," Miller added.

Background: After the meeting in Saudi Arabia, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Ukraine planned to hold two summits on the peace formula presented by Zelenskyy, one of which would involve Russia.

It was reported that in Jeddah, the parties reached an understanding that respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the supremacy of the UN Charter, should be the basis of any peace agreement.

