Decision strikes key parts of Native American adoptions law

KEVIN McGILL
·2 min read

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Parts of a federal law giving Native American families preference in the adoption of Native American children were effectively struck down Tuesday by a sharply divided federal appeals court, a defeat for tribal leaders who said the 1978 law was important to protecting their families and culture.

The ruling by 16 judges of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholds a lower court's finding that the Indian Child Welfare Act’s preferences for Native American families or licensed “Indian foster homes” violate constitutional equal protection requirements.

It also said some of the provisions of the law “unconstitutionally commandeer” state officials’ duties in adoption matters.

The 1978 law has long been championed by Native American leaders as a means of preserving Native American families and culture. In arguments last year, an Interior Department lawyer said Congress passed the law after finding that adoption standards at the state level were resulting in the breakup of American Indian families.

Opponents of the law include non-Native families who have tried to adopt American Indian children in emotional legal cases.

Multiple couples seeking to adopt Native American children, a woman who wishes for her Native American biological child to be adopted by non-Natives, and the states of Texas, Louisiana, and Indiana were among the plaintiffs challenging the law.

The Tuesday evening ruling marked a reversal for the appeals court. A three-judge panel voted 2-1 to reverse the district court and uphold the law in 2019. But a majority of the 17-member court agreed to rehear the case. With one member recused, 16 judges heard arguments in the case last year.

Their decision included multiple dissents and partially concurring opinions. On some key issues, a majority of the court agreed. On others, the court tied, meaning the original district court decision on the issue prevailed, although the appeals court ruling won't be considered precedential in future cases.

Recommended Stories

  • Chandon Sullivan, Marquez Valdes-Scantling earn big performance-based bonuses in 2020

    Several members of the Green Bay Packers will eventually receive a nice payday for their work during the 2020 season. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick all earned significant ...

  • What happens when women run the economy? We're about to find out

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and trade czar Katherine Tai hold top jobs in U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and many of his economic advisers also are women, as are nearly 48% of his confirmed cabinet-level officials. This sea change may already be affecting economic policy - a new $2.3 trillion spending plan introduced by Biden last week includes $400 billion to fund the "care economy," supporting home- and community-based jobs taking care of kids and seniors, work normally done by women that has mostly gone unacknowledged in years past. The plan also has hundreds of billions of dollars more to fix racial and rural-urban inequalities that were created in part by past economic, trade and labor policies.

  • Stop Telling Your Kids To “Be Careful” (and What to Say Instead)

    If you were to close your eyes for a minute and think about your day, what phrases do you remember uttering to your kids on repeat? Chances are the words “be careful!” were shouted at least once or twice...

  • Martin Freeman on the relatability of FX’s parenting comedy Breeders

    In the fourth episode of Breeders season two, titled “No Faith,” Paul and his daughter Ava (Eve Prenell) are on opposing sides of the spiritual spectrum. Paul, played by series co-creator Martin Freeman, lost his belief in God a while ago, but his 10-year-old is starting to discover hers. It’s not an uncommon circumstance in a lot of families, and in this case, it is deftly handled by Paul after some miscommunications. “As a parent, you realize a lot of times that the things your kids say or do or have nothing to do with you. It’s striking,” Freeman tells The A.V. Club. “I look at my son and daughter often and think ‘this is all you, it has nothing to do with me or your mum.’ And it happens pretty quickly.”

  • Should Kids Automatically Get Dad’s Last Name? This Couple Is Already Fighting About It

    There are a lot of conversations that take place when a couple gets engaged and begins the exciting process of planning their lives together. Where they’ll live, what their plans for growing their family are, even where they’ll spend the holidays. Each of those topics covers major life choices, which means that from time to […]

  • Hashida, who wrote 'Oshin,' many other hit dramas dies at 95

    Renowned Japanese scriptwriter Sugako Hashida, best known for the internationally popular TV drama series “Oshin," has died of lymphoma. Hashida had been treated for the illness since earlier this year. Born in Korea in 1925 during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula, Hashida moved to Japan in the late 1930s and lived those early years in Osaka.

  • The Pernicious Myth of Shrinking Public-School Budgets

    Some myths never die. The Biden administration just proposed another $100 billion for school-building upgrades on top of the mostly unspent $193 billion in stimulus funding Congress had already allocated to K–12 education over the past year. Yet major media outlets are still repeating the verifiably false assertion that U.S. public-school budgets have been shrinking for decades. Just last week, a Philadelphia Inquirer op-ed columnist claimed that “state lawmakers have drastically reduced state funding for public schools over the last generation.” That statement is not true. Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education confirm that total per-student, inflation-adjusted public-school funding has increased by 48 percent since 2000 and by 73 percent since 1990. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics go back further and show that such funding has increased 117 percent since 1980 and by 201 percent since 1970. That’s right — Pennsylvania’s education spending per student has tripled in real terms over the last half century. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate Pennsylvania’s public schools received about $20,435 in funding per student in 2018, which was about 38 percent higher than the national average at the time, and about 76 percent higher than the Keystone State’s current average private-school tuition. Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau also reveal that about 29 percent of Pennsylvania’s entire state budget goes toward education. Worst of all is that the Inquirer was forced to correct the same erroneous assertion less than a year and a half ago. In December 2019, an Inquirer reporter claimed that public education had seen “drastic cuts to funding over the last few decades.” When pressed, the outlet changed that false statement to another false claim: that public education had seen “drastic cuts to funding over the last decade.” Data from Pennsylvania and nationwide proved both of those statements to be false. But instead of retracting the article or changing the argument when presented with the facts, the journalist stuck with the same narrative after finally correcting the verifiably false claims about funding cuts. This myth is persistent and widespread. After I pressured editors for eight days in 2019, for example, the Washington Post corrected a piece by the dean of the University of Virginia’s Curry School of Education, which had falsely claimed that “public funding for schools has actually decreased since the late 1980s, adjusting for constant dollars.” As the correction states, “This was not the case. In fact, funding at the federal, state and local levels has increased between the 1980s and 2019.” Again, although this claim was central to the thesis of the Post’s piece, the outlet preserved the story’s argument — that we just need to throw more money at the problem — instead of retracting the article entirely. In fact, to this day, the subheading still says that “the one thing we haven’t tried in the past 30 years is sufficiently investing in our schools,” even though the U.S. has increased inflation-adjusted spending per student by 39 percent since 1990. Peddling this false narrative leads us to do more of the same thing over and over again. Voters may be more likely to support throwing good money after bad at the system without success if they believe the lie that we’ve been decreasing public-school funding for decades. For instance, a nationally representative survey conducted in 2020 by Education Next asked respondents how much the U.S. spent on K–12 education per student. Perhaps because of the constant stream of misinformation in mainstream-media outlets, respondents guessed that the U.S. only spent $8,140 per student per year, or about 44 percent less than the actual amount at that time. The same survey found that informing a randomly selected group of respondents of the real spending amounts reduced its members’ chances of supporting more school spending by about 24 percent. The reality is that simply pouring more money into the system is unlikely to fix it unless there are real incentives to spend that money wisely. We’ve substantially increased public-school funding for decades without meaningful improvements in educational outcomes. The latest data from the Nation’s Report Card found that only 24 and 37 percent of U.S. twelfth-graders were proficient in math and reading, respectively, in 2019 — and only 15 percent of eighth-graders were proficient in U.S. History in 2018. Stanford University economist Eric Hanushek also reviewed nearly 400 studies on the topic and concluded that “there is not a strong or consistent relationship between student performance and school resources.” One problem is that additional public-school funding often doesn’t make its way into the classroom. Kennesaw State University’s Ben Scafidi has revealed that inflation–adjusted K–12 education spending per student increased by 27 percent between 1992 and 2014 in the U.S. — but that teacher salaries dropped by 2 percent in real terms over the same period. At the same time, in Pennsylvania, inflation-adjusted K–12 education spending per student increased by 38 percent, while teacher salaries dropped by 3 percent in constant dollars. Dr. Scafidi additionally found that the number of full-time teachers in the U.S. increased two and a half times as fast as the number of students between 1950 and 2015 — and that the number of administrators and other staff increased more than seven times as fast as the number of students over the same period. Data from the U.S. Department of Education similarly indicate that the number of administrative staff grew over ten times faster than the number of students between 2000 and 2017. Allocating resources toward administrative bloat and staffing surges is great for teachers’ unions, because it gives them more political power in numbers and more revenues from additional dues-paying members. But those kinds of spending decisions reduce the likelihood that individual teachers will see meaningful increases in their salaries over time. The problem is that the public-school monopoly currently has little incentive to allocate new resources toward the students in the classrooms, because public-school families usually don’t have meaningful exit options. In fact, at least five studies on the topic each find that competition from nearby private and charter schools generally leads to higher salaries for teachers in the traditional public-school system, because competition gives their employers stronger incentives to spend money wisely. It’s long past time for us to fix the messed up incentive structure that’s baked into the public-school system by funding students directly and empowering families. Until we get our priorities right and fund students instead of institutions, those institutions will never be motivated to cater to the needs of students and their families.

  • Alcohol-related liver disease on the rise among young women amid increased pandemic drinking

    Landree Sarata was just 31 years old when she was diagnosed with end-stage liver failure after drinking nearly daily for the past decade. Sarata, who is now on disability and unable to work, said she began drinking daily through her job in pharmaceutical sales and never thought she drank more than anyone else among her social circle. "It was just a lifestyle that just maintained until it didn't," said Sarata.

  • Trump: Georgia voting law doesn't go far enough

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday wrote in a statement that it was "too bad" that the GOP-sponsored law restricting voter access in Georgia "didn't go further."Why it matters: The law has garnered widespread condemnation from civil rights activists, Democrats, and more than 100 businesses and CEOs for instituting stricter ID requirements and limiting the use of ballot drop boxes, among other restrictions. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSupport from Trump, whose false narratives about the 2020 election have gained traction among some Republican voters, could further embolden lawmakers in states with GOP majorities that are already pushing similar bills.What they're saying: "Too bad the desperately needed election reforms in Georgia didn’t go further, as their originally approved Bill did, but the Governor and Lt. Governor would not go for it," Trump wrote."This Bill should have been passed before the 2020 Presidential Election, not after," he added. "Boycott all of the woke companies that don’t want Voter I.D. and Free and Fair Elections," he concluded.The big picture: Other high-ranking members of the Republican establishment have also spoken out against the backlash to the law. On Monday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) accused corporations taking a stand against the law of employing "economic blackmail."Trump on Sunday called on his supporters to boycott the companies. Go deeper: Dozens of states see new voter suppression proposalsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fans Try to Activate Winter Soldier When They See Sebastian Stan

    Sebastian Stan says Marvel fans often quote the Winter Soldier's activation phrases at him when he's out in public, because of course they do. The post Fans Try to Activate Winter Soldier When They See Sebastian Stan appeared first on Nerdist.

  • A 'reasonable' journalist would have challenged Meghan Markle: Douglas Murray

    Douglas Murray, associate editor at The Spectator, discusses Piers Morgan's first interview since leaving Good Morning Britain.

  • Family sues after California man dies in taco eating contest

    The son of a California man who choked to death during an amateur taco eating contest at a minor league baseball game is suing the event’s organizers for negligence. Eighteen-year-old Marshall Hutchings’ lawsuit filed Monday alleges his father, Dana Hutchings, was not made aware of the risks and danger involved in an eating competition, the Fresno Bee reported. The 41-year-old died after choking on tacos while competing in the contest during a Fresno Grizzlies game on Aug. 13, 2019.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Exposes King of ‘Cancel Culture’ Donald Trump

    ABCJimmy Kimmel dove straight into the “drama” Monday night surrounding Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s new voter-suppression legislation. As the late-night host put it, the MLB “did the right thing,” but “now the red-hatters are mad at them,” including “Tanny Ramirez,” who released one of his Twitter-esque statements over the weekend.“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats…” Donald Trump said of the decision. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”“Now, Donald Trump calling for a boycott of Coca-Cola is beautiful,” Kimmel replied. “He had a Diet Coke button on his desk at the Oval Office. The man urinates aspartame, OK?”“And it’s especially funny because with all his complaining about cancel culture, this guy has tried to cancel more culture than anyone ever!” he continued, explaining that “if you listened to Trump, you’d have to cancel” everything from baseball, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines to Apple, Amazon and Fox News, among dozens of other major U.S. entities.John Oliver Roasts Tucker Carlson’s Matt Gaetz DebacleDuring his first year as president, Trump lashed out at Merck, the company that makes Propecia. “What are the chances Donald Trump actually gives up Diet Coke or his bald head medicine?” Kimmel asked. “None, but he wants you to.”On top of all of this, there was the photo that former White House aide Stephen Miller posted on Monday with Trump in which a Coke bottle was visibly hidden behind his desk phone.“Isn’t that the best?” Kimmel asked. “Cheer up Republicans! You can’t watch football, baseball, basketball or NASCAR anymore. But you can still watch Trump play golf and drink Coke.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • It's about respect: Lee Elder joins ceremonial tee shot to open Masters

    Lee Elder, the first Black man to play at the Masters, has made a monumental contribution to golf and will appear alongside Nicklaus and Player at the 2021 event.

  • No Address, No ID, and Struggling to Get Their Stimulus Checks

    NEW YORK — For most Americans, the third stimulus payment, like the first two, arrived as if by magic, landing unprompted in the bank or in the mail. Imagine not having a bank account or a mailing address. Or a phone. Or identification. Charlie Velez, sitting on a milk crate outside the Grand Street subway station on the Lower East Side last month clinking 65 cents in a paper cup, is 0 for 3 on stimulus checks. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I didn’t know the process,” he said. Velez, born in Brooklyn 58 years ago, appears to qualify and could still collect all three payments, totaling $3,200, if he filed a 2020 tax return. But he has not filed taxes in years. The closest he comes to the banking system is when he sleeps in an ATM vestibule on Delancey Street. Velez said that although outreach workers occasionally approached him to offer help, when it came to the stimulus, “No one has mentioned it to me.” Just about anyone with a Social Security number who is not someone else’s dependent and who earns less than $75,000 is entitled to the stimulus. But some of the people who would benefit most from the money are having the hardest time getting their hands on it. “There’s this great intention to lift people out of poverty more and give them support, and all of that’s wonderful,” said Beth Hofmeister, a lawyer for the Legal Aid Society’s Homeless Rights Project. “But the way people have to access it doesn’t really fit with how most really low-income people are interacting with the government.” Interviews with homeless people in New York City over the past couple of weeks found that some mistakenly assumed they were ineligible for the stimulus. Others said that bureaucratic hurdles, complicated by limited phone or internet access, were insurmountable. “It’s like a scavenger hunt,” said Josiah Haken, chief program officer for New York City Relief, a nonprofit that helps connect homeless people to resources. James Keyes, 50, sitting outside a Starbucks at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn one recent evening, did not think he qualified. “I don’t even have a phone,” he said. “I don’t have any identification at all.” Paradoxically, the very poor are probably the most likely people to pump stimulus money right back into devastated local economies, rather than sock it away in the bank or use it to play the stock market. “I’d find a permanent place to stay, some food, clothing, a nice shower, a nice bed,” said Richard Rodriguez, 43, waiting for lunch outside the Bowery Mission last month. “I haven’t had a nice bed for a year.” Rodriguez said he had made several attempts to file taxes — a necessary step for those not yet in the system — but had given up. “I went to H&R Block and I told them I was homeless,” he said. “They said they couldn’t help me.” Near him in line was a man who gave his name only as Polo. Before the pandemic, Polo said, he worked at a warehouse in Maryland. He received the first stimulus payment last year. But after losing his job, he closed his bank account because he was being charged for having a low balance. Polo said that according to the IRS website, his second stimulus check, sent to most people in early January, was “still processing.” He has heard nothing about the third payment, which was $1,400. “When you call the toll-free IRS number,” he said, “they put you on hold for an hour.” The number of eligible people who have not claimed their stimulus money appears to be unknown, although the IRS said it had reached out to 9 million people who did not typically file tax returns to tell them about the stimulus. The city Department of Social Services said its staff and contracted providers were working to help people register for and receive stimulus money. The city and the IRS both list places that offer free tax help, including a few walk-in spots that do not require appointments. But many people interviewed did not know about them. Terrance Wells, 37, who was hanging out in front of Penn Station, said a friend had tried to help him access the stimulus payments. “It never went through,” he said. “It never gave us the right form to fill out or anything.” The free market has offered a rather harsh solution to those mystified by the system. Steven Todd, 53, who lives at the Mainchance shelter in Manhattan, said that “educated guys who work in finance” had approached homeless people and offered to get them their stimulus money — for a commission of several hundred dollars. “People were happy to get anything,” he said. “It wasn’t fair.” Outside the HELP Women’s Shelter in the east New York neighborhood of Brooklyn last month, Rebecca Robertson, 27, said she did not receive the first two checks because she was in jail. But a federal judge ruled last fall that incarcerated people were entitled to stimulus payments. Robertson said she filed her taxes online over the weekend. “I’m just trying to get an apartment and a job so I can get my daughter out of foster care,” she said. Some groups that assist the homeless offer stimulus help when they distribute meals and clothes, including the Coalition for the Homeless’ nightly food line on East 51st Street and New York City Relief’s morning pop-ups in Manhattan and the Bronx. Haken of New York City Relief said some hurdles were easier to clear than others. He described how he would help someone without identification cash a check: “What he’d have to do is get some kind of benefit card with his face on it — something like a soup kitchen ID,” Haken said. He would then need to sign over the check to someone with a bank account in front of a banker who was willing to say, “That’s good enough.” Zac Martin, pastor of the Recovery House of Worship in downtown Brooklyn, said his church has let homeless people store belongings there so that when they go to a government office to apply for the city-issued ID known as IDNYC, they can get through the metal detector. Recently, Martin said, he helped a man complete the long process of claiming his $600 stimulus check. “I saw him last week,” Martin said. “We do a grocery pantry on Saturdays. He slipped me a $50 bill and said, ‘I’m really grateful for your work — keep going.’” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Shohei Ohtani provides boost in a pinch as Angels beat Astros, go to 4-1

    Shohei Ohtani entered the game in the eighth inning and scored the go-ahead run as the Angels defeated the Houston Astros 7-6 to improve to 4-1.

  • Angels say Shohei Ohtani is 'fine' after home-plate collision in walk-off win

    Shohei Ohtani has 'general soreness' after getting into a home-plate collision. Jared Walsh later hits a walk-off home run in the Angels' 7-4 win.

  • Texas Rangers crowds may lead to COVID surge, top Tarrant County health official says

    With almost 40,000 people in attendance at Monday’s home opener, there were inevitably some who have COVID-19.