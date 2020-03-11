It’s Decision Time for Bernie After Biden’s Big Night

CLEVELAND—Sen. Bernie Sanders’ once-surefooted path to the nomination has been narrowed to a tiptoe.

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the victor in Michigan’s Democratic primary, a potentially devastating setback for Sanders, who had made taking the state a top priority as he seeks to regain traction following Biden’s near-sweep of the Super Tuesday tables last week.

“We are not just taking on Joe Biden, we are taking on the 60 billionaires funding his campaign,” Sanders said at a campaign event in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Sunday, where he called on younger voters—by far his strongest demographic—to unite behind his candidacy. “We’re taking on the Wall Street executives who are helping to fund his campaign, we’re taking on the corporate establishment, we’re taking on the political establishment.”

“And we,” Sanders said confidently, “are going to win.”

He did not win. Instead, Sanders lost by a double-digit margin in the state that he won by less than two points in 2016, the latest addition to Biden’s win column, capping off a Sanders slide that began with his 30-point loss in South Carolina.

The result, which was called by the Associated Press minutes after polls in the state closed at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, gave Biden a massive boost in national delegates, as well as the less tangible but equally potent bragging rights of having beaten Sanders among the most crucial demographics represented by the Obama coalition.

“To all those who have been knocked down, to all those who have been counted out… this is your campaign,” Biden said in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sidestepping the question of whether the series of primary victories had effectively given him the mantle of presumptive nominee. “Although there’s a way to go, it looks like we’re gonna have a good night.”

Biden thanked Sanders’ supporters and congratulated them on their “tireless energy and passion,” and vowed to “bring this nation together” with different demographic groups to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

“In just the past week, so many of my incredibly capable competitors have endorsed me,” Biden said. “Together, together we’re bringing this party together—that’s what we have to do.”

The signs ahead of Michigan’s primary on Tuesday were discouraging for the Sanders campaign. The state, where working-class whites and African-American voters dominate Democratic politics, presented a difficult demographic makeup for Sanders, whose once rock-solid backing in the former has weakened in 2020 and whose favored standing among younger black voters is undercut by longstanding loyalty among older African-Americans for Biden.

Those concerns were borne out when Sanders canceled scheduled appearances in Mississippi and Missouri ahead of Tuesday’s primaries in those states, moving them instead to must-win Michigan. Sanders’ showing was disastrous in both states, leaving him on the knife’s edge of a delegate shutout in Mississippi and losing every single county in Missouri.

On election night, the trend lines continued in Biden’s favor—Mississippi and Missouri were called early and quickly for Biden, and Sanders was denied the chance to save face and charge onward to the next contests when his rally in Cleveland was canceled due to concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus.

In county after county, Sanders’ much vaunted ground game in the state and 2016 track record fell apart like wet bread. In Kalamazoo County, where Sanders won by 23 points in 2016, he was up by less than a point with 90 percent of precincts reporting. In Luce County, in Michigan’s rural Upper Peninsula, Sanders’ nearly 30-point victory over Clinton in 2016 turned into a 25-point walloping by Biden.

The Associated Press also declared victory for Biden in Idaho, where Democrats used a primary for the first time. The state party’s caucus in 2016 saw it pick Sanders over Clinton. However, Sanders did manage a win in North Dakota, where he won by a landslide in 2016.

Sanders’ losses beg the question: Where does the Vermont senator go from here? If Sanders’ call to massively expand the electorate with the “largest voter turnout in American history”—the only mechanism, he said, by which Trump could be removed from office—was never answered, then what is his path forward?