A decision to waive into adult court a Waukesha teen charged with carjacking and assaulting an 87-year-old has been appealed

WAUKESHA - The felony case against Khalil Perry, the 14-year-old boy charged in the sexual assault of an 87-year-old woman last fall, which on Thursday was waived into adult court might not stay there.

At Perry's initial appearance Friday to face the same charges that were previously part of a juvenile petition, his attorney indicated she has asked the juvenile court judge to stay the waiver and also hinted at a possible appeal.

Regardless, Perry's bail was set at $250,000, meaning that it is likely he will remain in custody as the legal debate continues in the weeks ahead.

The Waukesha teen was charged on Dec. 2 in juvenile court with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery with use of force, armed carjacking and kidnapping with the use of a dangerous weapon.

All charges were tied to a Nov. 30 incident, in which the woman told authorities that a boy armed with a knife approached her vehicle at the book-return machine outside the Waukesha Public Library, forced her to move into the passenger seat, and then drove her vehicle to a nearby parking lot, where he forced her into sexual acts. The boy also took her phone and wallet before dropping her off and driving away in her vehicle.

On Thursday, acting on a petition filed by prosecutors five months ago, Judge Maria Lazar issued an oral ruling and signed an order waiving juvenile court jurisdiction in the case. That allowed prosecutors to file the same felony charges in Waukesha County Circuit Court on Friday.

But immediately after Perry and the attorneys had taken their seats for his initial appearance, his attorney questioned whether the court could proceed with the case.

Attorney Nicole Ostrowski told Court Commissioner David Herring that she had filed a motion with Lazar's clerk asking the juvenile court judge to stay her waiver. The soonest Lazar can act on her motion is Monday morning.

It's part of a possible challenge, called an interlocutory appeal, of the decision to move the case to adult court. Ostrowski indicated she had filed motions both with Lazar and the adult court to initiate an appeal.

"I don't feel it's appropriate to move forward today," Ostrowski told Herring.

But Herring, noting the lack of clear statutory support for the delay, disagreed and ruled that the particulars of Perry's initial appearance — the presentation of charges, the setting of bail and related conditions and scheduling the next court date — could proceed based on the fact Lazar's waiver order was already in place.

A status hearing was set for May 13 to review those legal issues ahead of a yet-unscheduled preliminary hearing, the point when Perry would enter a plea to the charges.

For the moment, Herring said he felt there was enough probable cause to allow the charges to stand and for bail to be set.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Thurston, in requesting $250,000 bail, cited the "extremely troubling, aggravating factors" tied to the allegations — and stressed that Perry allegedly tried to flee from police custody before his arrest Nov. 30 — as reasons for a high bail amount.

Herring concurred. "This is an extremely violent act alleged to have been committed by Mr. Perry," he said. "I would say the likelihood of some type of incarceration (upon conviction) is fairly high."

As part of the conditions of his bail, Perry cannot have any contact with the victim and can't be within a mile of either her residence or the Waukesha Public Library.

