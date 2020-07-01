Decisiv Expands Marketplace Value With Industry Information Resources

New Marketplace Hub includes trends, perspectives and research that fleets and service providers can use to improve commercial vehicle service operations

GLEN ALLEN, Va., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today several enhancements to the Decisiv Marketplace, expanding the value already provided by the solutions and services of its SRM Ecosystem partners to include a range of industry and service related information.

In the new Marketplace Hub, industry and partner information is easily accessible in three categories, including:

Industry Trends & Drivers: Information on industry trends and new technology developments

Industry Perspectives: News, articles, and podcasts directly related to asset service management issues

Marketplace News: SRM Ecosystem partner announcements

Decisiv has also added an expanded version of its monthly Service Data Index to the Marketplace. The research data on parts and labor costs now includes Group Level reporting based on the standard three-digit VMRS system code key 31 applied to operations in advance of, during, or after a service event. The regional breakdown and comparative cost analysis based on transaction level service data marks the first time this level of information has been made available. The research reporting enables fleets to more critically assess and compare service costs and provides benchmark costing data for service providers on both a national and regional basis. Also included are an overview and a glossary of terms to help those who are not familiar with VMRS.

"These enhancements to the Decisiv Marketplace add greater value to an already valuable industry resource," said Dick Hyatt, President and CEO of Decisiv. "By sharing industry and service-related news and information, the Marketplace becomes the ultimate exchange for products, services and critical information across the commercial vehicle service industry.

"The Decisiv Marketplace is an important addition to the foundation of our SRM Ecosystem, which provides unprecedented levels of improvement in service management and asset performance for fleets, service providers, and manufacturers," Hyatt added.

Solutions in the Decisiv Marketplace are showcased to more than 40,000 active SRM platform users worldwide, including fleets with over 7 million assets in operation, and 4,500 dealers and service providers.



About Decisiv, Inc.

Decisiv provides a cloud-based Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform that revolutionizes how the service supply chain for commercial assets communicates and collaborates. As the industry leader in SRM technology, Decisiv is driving unrivaled improvement in asset performance and utilization for manufacturers, service providers and asset owners in the commercial vehicle market. The SRM platform's service orchestration capability that harnesses, shares and analyzes connected asset data, and intelligently enables service management, is the key to driving asset uptime and availability. Decisiv is the partner of choice for major commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Volvo, Mack, Hino, Isuzu, Peterbilt, Kenworth and Michelin, as well as their dealers and call centers, service networks and asset owners. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com.

