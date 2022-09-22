Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.03

The board of Decisive Dividend Corporation (CVE:DE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 14th of October, with investors receiving CA$0.03 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Decisive Dividend Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

EPS is set to grow by 7.8% over the next year if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 132%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Decisive Dividend's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Decisive Dividend has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 7 years was CA$0.24 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.0% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

There Isn't Much Room To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Decisive Dividend has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.8% per annum. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

Decisive Dividend's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Decisive Dividend (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

