Is On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) A Good Stock To Buy?

As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the second quarter. We get to see hedge funds' thoughts towards the market and individual stocks by aggregating their quarterly portfolio movements and reading their investor letters. In this article, we will particularly take a look at what hedge funds think about On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK).

Is On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) going to take off soon? Investors who are in the know are taking a pessimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions dropped by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ONDK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). ONDK was in 18 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with ONDK positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, old financial tools of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at the moment, We look at the leaders of this group, about 750 funds. These money managers command the majority of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by observing their inimitable picks, Insider Monkey has spotted many investment strategies that have historically outpaced the broader indices.

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's review the key hedge fund action regarding On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK).

What does smart money think about On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)?

At Q2's end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -5% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in ONDK a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).