On Deck Capital (ONDK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, On Deck Capital (ONDK) closed at $5.91, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the small business lender had lost 22.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ONDK as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 12, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $105.50 million, up 20.25% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ONDK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ONDK is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note ONDK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.53, which means ONDK is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



