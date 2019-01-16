On Deck Capital (ONDK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

On Deck Capital (ONDK) closed the most recent trading day at $7.08, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session.

In the latest trading session, On Deck Capital (ONDK) closed at $7.08, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the small business lender had gained 13.81% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ONDK as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 12, 2019. On that day, ONDK is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $105.50 million, up 20.25% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ONDK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ONDK is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ONDK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.01, which means ONDK is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research