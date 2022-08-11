Can a deck of cards help solve cold case homicides? Virginia law enforcement hopes so.

Virginia law enforcement are fishing for leads on unsolved homicides through a unique deck of playing cards.

The cards are like any other deck but include details and photos of homicide victims with instructions on how to submit a tip to law enforcement. The decks have been distributed to people incarcerated in the Richmond city jail, according to a news release from Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General.

Law enforcement officials hope that current inmates may recognize the victims or know details that could help close the case.

“We are proud to participate in this endeavor as this is a creative method for generating interest and information on pending cases that could help generate new leads,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said in a statement.

Right now, the effort only includes cold cases in Richmond. But officials hope to expand the program to other localities, said Victoria LaCivita, spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General.

Hampton Roads issued its own cold case card deck in 2010, including cases as dating back to 1973. The effort was spearheaded by the Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line, which distributed 10,000 decks of cards featuring local homicide victims.

Multiple other states have also passed out cold case playing cards in prisons and jails. Connecticut credits the program with solving 20 homicides through the first three editions of card decks. The concept is similar to the approach taken by the Department of Defense in 2003, when “Iraqi most wanted” playing cards were distributed among troops to aid in the search for Saddam Hussein and his inner circle.

In Richmond, a reward will be provided to anyone who provides “valid and valuable” information, the release said.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com