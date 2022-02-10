New deck of cards highlights South Shore unsolved cases, missing people. Here are their stories.

Massachusetts State Police are asking people to help "speak for these souls who can no longer speak for themselves" with a deck of playing cards featuring missing people and unsolved cases from across the state.

Each card in the deck — made by Massachusetts State Police, the Department of Correction and district attorney’s offices — features victims of unsolved homicides or missing people in attempts to garner new information on the cases, including those connected to Braintree, Weymouth, Plymouth and Randolph.

State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said in a statement that some cases remain cold for years before "a little more information" comes to light and ultimately allows investigators to solve a crime.

“The victims in this deck were someone’s mother, father, sister, brother, wife, husband, child or partner,” Mason said. “Much time may have passed since the crime that took them from their loved ones, but they, and the victims of all our unresolved cases, are not forgotten. ... The people who loved, and were loved by, these victims have waited too long for justice. Help us end that wait.”

Among the featured cases are the unsolved murders of Jameil Williams of Randolph, Christopher White of Braintree and Barry and Dena Pinto of Plymouth. Taunton's Debbie Melo, who was reported last seen in Weymouth, is also included.

The idea for a deck of playing cards was championed by former State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin, Mason said. Gilpin's sister Tracy, who lived in Kingston, was murdered in 1986. It wasn't until 2018 that police arrested Michael Hand, of North Carolina, and charged him with murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to rape a child. He is set to be tried for the crimes this summer.

State Police said this is the first time Massachusetts has used a deck of cards to solicit information about unsolved crimes. Rhode Island released a similar deck three years ago.

Christopher White

Christopher White was 29 years old when his badly burned body was found in his Hayward Street home in Braintree in 2006. His throat had been slit. Investigators said the fire was set to try to cover up White’s murder, but have offered little other information. There have been no arrests.

White's mother, Elaine White Newcomb, told The Patriot Ledger she called investigators in the Norfolk County district attorney's office for months after her son's death, hoping justice would be served. In 2019, she said it had been years since she talked to an official about Christopher's case.

Elaine White Newcomb, Christopher White's mother, in 2019.

White, “Whitey” to his friends, was a self-taught chef and the owner of Chef Christopher’s Catering. He had been head chef at Loyola House, a home for retired Jesuit priests in Boston’s Back Bay, before starting his own business. He grew up in Houghs Neck and sponsored a softball team, the Chefs, that played its games at LaBreque Park.

For years after his death, family and friends held a family field day at LaBreque on Saturday to remember White and to raise money for a scholarship in his name.

"Please, if you know anything, come forward," Newcomb said in 2019. "Someone knows something, and it would just feel good to me to get Christopher the justice he deserves."

Jameil Williams

Jameil Williams was 22 years old when he what shot and killed in Randolph in 2014.

Williams, who lived in Boston and was known to family and friends as "Millz," was remembered as a good kid and mentor to others in his neighborhood.

No arrests have been made in his death.

Barry and Dena Pinto

Almost four decades have passed since Barry and Dena Pinto were murdered in their North Plymouth home in February of 1983.

According to press accounts, a brother-in-law found the murdered couple and their unharmed infant son the next morning after arriving at the house to help work on renovations. The 13-month-old boy was in a crib. Dena was lying on a couch in nightclothes. Barry was on the floor. There were no signs of struggle.

An autopsy later determined the couple died between 8 and 9 p.m. Dena was shot three times in the left side of the head. Barry was shot twice in the right side of the head.

Police searched the house and found a small amount of cocaine but no signs of the murder weapon. Police later called in divers to search for a weapon near the boat ramp on the waterfront. The search, prompted by an anonymous tip, was unsuccessful.

At least three people were interviewed within two weeks of the murders. A prosecutor said the sessions were fruitful but did not yield any breakthrough, and no arrests have ever been made.

Amy Strobis, center, with her step mother and father Dena and Barry Pinto in 1980.

Amy Strobis, Barry's daughter and Dena's stepdaughter, spoke in 2010 about her loss.

“It’s just not right,” Strobis said at the time. “They’re killers are out there, free, living with their families, and we have no answers.”

Debbie Melo

Debbie Melo went missing on June 20, 2000. Her husband, Luis Melo, reported her disappearance 24 hours later and told police he left his wife on the side of Route 18 in Weymouth after a fight. Police never named him as a suspect.

Even a decade after her disappearance, family and friends gathered yearly to raise awareness. Nine years ago, they stood in Taunton wearing yellow shirts reading “MISSING” and holding signs with pictures and a description. Four years later, they planned a vigil to mark the anniversary on the Taunton Green.

Debbie Melo went missing on June 20, 2000.

In 2017, a police search was done in the front yard of a Taunton home in connection with Melo's disappearance, her brother-in-law said. No more information was ever released.

Family spoke with WPRI, a CBS affiliate in Rhode Island, just three months ago about their missing loved one.

“The feeling just doesn’t go away,” Debra’s best friend Lori Briggs told the station. “It doesn’t fade, it doesn’t get better, it doesn’t get easier. It’s just always there.”

Information from the Old Colony Memorial and Taunton Gazette was used in this report. Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

