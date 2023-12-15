Deck The Chairs cancels weekend events due to forecast of high winds, heavy rain

The entrance to the annual Deck the Chairs event invites visitors to Latham Plaza Park and SeaWalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach in 2022.

Due to the forecast of severe weather this weekend, Deck The Chairs has canceled events Friday through Sunday.

Organizers for the annual holiday event made the announcement Friday to allow staff to secure the decorated lifeguard chairs and other props in advance of expected high winds and heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday.

The cancellation affects all Pavilion stage programming for the weekend, including its awards program and performances by the Navy Band and children’s holiday dance ensembles, according to a news release.

After the storm, organizers plan to assess any damage on Monday and work to get the free family event fully operational by Tuesday night.

