‘Decker reported’ billboards pop up across metro Detroit after controversial loss in Dallas
Some Detroit fans are taking their frustrations out publicly after the Lions lost 20-19 to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas.
In some respects, Dallas won an important qualifying race ... with the same untied shoe that has been hindering it for a while.
Only four of 14 seeds have been claimed in the NFL bracket.
If the Cowboys can play better on the road against playoff-caliber teams, why haven’t they? And if they haven’t, should onlookers believe that they can?
Doormats no more, the Detroit Lions should feel good about their chances against the NFC's lower seeds — and about the roster and braintrust they've built going forward.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Dolphins game.
Things haven't always gone smoothly for Dallas in the Dak Prescott era, which is why beating a high-caliber Eagles team on Sunday was so important.
The Cowboys and Eagles are now both 10-3 and in a very tight race in the NFC East.
The Eagles' starting offense failed to each the end zone Sunday for the first time since 2016. Can Philly right the ship in the coming weeks?
The NFC East could be all but decided Sunday.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways from a bizarre week of football, as the duo react to each and every game from the NFL Week 14 Sunday slate. The duo start by discussing Fitz' nightmare experience witnessing his Las Vegas Raiders get shutout at home and what it means for both teams and their defunct offenses. Fitz and Frank also highlight the ending of the Sunday night game (and Patrick Mahomes' surprising reaction), the Dallas Cowboys' dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles and what it means for the NFC and the Detroit Lions appearing MIA against the Chicago Bears. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate, as they have discussions around Joe Flacco's unbelievable performance, Brock Purdy's legitimacy as an MVP candidate, Zach Wilson's comeback game, a wacky NFC South race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with their bold predictions for the doubleheader on Monday night, as Fitz predicts a huge game from Tyreek Hill, and Frank thinks the New York Giants pull off the upset against the Green Bay Packers.
The Lions needed a huge fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Bears. They made it happen in Week 11, but not this week.
Mike McCarthy was back in the Cowboys' facility on Friday.
If you're still playing for a fantasy title or want to end the season on a high note, our analyst rankings can help you reach your goals.
