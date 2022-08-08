Deckers Brands Partners with Magoo's Shoes to Outfit Children from The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Deckers Brands

If these smiles are any evidence, there is nothing more exciting than a new pair of shoes.

The Deckers Brand Showcase, along with team members from our Ventura, Camarillo and New York retail stores, teamed up with Magoo’s Shoes to outfit 200 underserved children from The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County. The children came from all over Santa Barbara County, but primarily from North County—Lompoc, Buellton, and Solvang. This was the largest group of children we have helped in one day. After the shopping spree, the kids went home with a pair of shoes of their choosing.

We’re so thankful to our nonprofit partners, store managers, and retail team members for bringing this meaningful event to life!

