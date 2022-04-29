Deckers Brands and UGG Partner With the Savory Institute and Land to Market on Regenerative Farming

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Deckers Brands

In celebration of Earth Month, Deckers Brands is proud to spotlight the UGG brand’s partnership with the Savory Institute and Land to Market. UGG, through its grant, has converted over 200,000 acres of land across 40 farms, with a goal of 1 million acres by 2025. The grant helps to fund holistic solutions and world-class implementation to promote soil health and biodiversity, with a goal of transitioning the Australian sheepskin industry to regenerative.

Regenerative agriculture is a conservation and rehabilitation approach to food and farming systems. Holistic land management helps to address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity like climate change, water security, food security and poverty. It focuses on topsoil regeneration, increasing biodiversity and improving the water cycle, enhancing ecosystem services, and supporting bio-sequestration. Through Savory’s Land to Market program, which is the world’s first outcomes-based verified regenerative sourcing solution, brands can work with Savory to convert grasslands, which make up 40% of the earth’s land surface.

Deckers strives to maximize the amount of preferred materials in its products, which include recycled, renewable, regenerated, and natural materials. Deckers’ partnership with Savory allows them to invest in the land that will provide materials for future product. We are thrilled that UGG will be launching its first Land to Market verified regenerative boot in Fall 22, which features materials harvested from land that has been holistically managed and verified as regenerative. The marketing communication of the boot will feature a Land to Market verification seal, which is an assurance allowing consumers to identify that the product came from land that is scientifically verified as healing or regenerating.

Watch this 3-minute video to learn more about Deckers’ and UGG’s work with Savory Institute and Land to Market.

