Deckers Outdoor Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $318.63 per share and the market cap of $9 billion, Deckers Outdoor stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Deckers Outdoor is shown in the chart below.


Deckers Outdoor Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Deckers Outdoor Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Deckers Outdoor is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 10.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 8.75% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Deckers Outdoor has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.36, which is better than 80% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. The overall financial strength of Deckers Outdoor is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Deckers Outdoor is strong. This is the debt and cash of Deckers Outdoor over the past years:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Deckers Outdoor Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Deckers Outdoor has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.4 billion and earnings of $12.86 a share. Its operating margin is 19.76%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Overall, the profitability of Deckers Outdoor is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Deckers Outdoor over the past years:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Deckers Outdoor Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Deckers Outdoor's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 81% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories%. Deckers Outdoor's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 101.6%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Deckers Outdoor's return on invested capital is 43.03, and its cost of capital is 6.54. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Deckers Outdoor is shown below:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Deckers Outdoor Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In conclusion, the stock of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK, 30-year Financials)gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 97% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. To learn more about Deckers Outdoor stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Inaction on guns 'makes Congress complicit' -Sen. Blumenthal

    One day after the Boulder shooting - the second in a week in the U.S., following the deadly spree in Atlanta - Blumenthal said, "America awoke today to another nightmare. Stunning, shocking, savage, but unsurprising."He argued that his Republican colleagues offered little more than "thoughts and prayers" in such instances, but said Congress must take action by passing gun laws, because "inaction has made this horror completely predictable."

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open

    President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is nearly complete with the confirmation of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The process of building out a government, according to Paul Light, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, is “nasty, brutish, and not at all short.” Biden has about 1,250 federal positions that require Senate confirmation, ranging from the head of the obscure Railroad Retirement Board to more urgent department positions such as assistant and deputy secretaries.

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • Epstein’s former mansion in New York to undergo ‘complete makeover - physically and spiritually’, following sale

    New York mansion was most expensive estate in Epstein’s property portfolio

  • Biden fills out Cabinet faster than both Trump and Obama as Senate confirms Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary

    Every confirmed Biden official has garnered at least a measure of bipartisan support

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • 21 Air-Purifying Plants to Cleanse Your Space

    Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 11 Years On, the Affordable Care Act Defies Opponents and Keeps Expanding

    WASHINGTON — More than 200,000 Americans flocked to the Affordable Care Act’s online marketplace to sign up for health insurance during the first two weeks of an open enrollment period created by President Joe Biden — a sign that those who lost insurance during the pandemic remain in desperate need of coverage. At the same time, a provision in the president’s $1.9 trillion stimulus law to make Medicaid expansion more fiscally appealing has prompted deeply conservative Alabama and Wyoming to consider expanding the government health program to residents who are too rich to qualify now but too poor to afford private health plans. Eleven years after President Barack Obama signed his signature domestic achievement, and after several near-death experiences, the health law is again expanding. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The Biden White House will celebrate Tuesday’s anniversary in a big way. The president will visit Ohio as part of his “Help Is Here” tour to talk up the stimulus law, which greatly expanded subsidies to make insurance affordable for tens of millions of people. And Biden’s newly installed health secretary, Xavier Becerra, whom the Senate confirmed just last week, will travel to Carson City, Nevada, to help mark the moment. The provision in the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” is the first major change to the health law since its passage. The new subsidies last for only two years, and it will take some time for the full emergency aid to reach people. Even so, nearly everyone who buys insurance will be eligible to do so at a discount. But Biden has a new challenge: living up to his campaign promise to expand the law, including making the new subsidies permanent, creating a “public option” for consumers who wish to buy into a government-run insurance plan, and tackling not only the rising cost of health insurance premiums, but also the soaring price of prescription drugs. “The Affordable Care Act was about trying to create the ground rules so that health insurance was real — it provided real financial security and was affordable — but we’re at this point where we’ve got to address the other side of the equation,” said Frederick Isasi, the executive director of Families USA, a consumer advocacy group that has supported the law. “We’ve got to address the sector’s pricing abuses, and that’s fundamentally the big question the administration and Congress are facing,” Isasi added. “Are they going to have the political will to do that?” On Capitol Hill, Biden is facing pressure from the left. Last week, progressives introduced legislation to create what they call “Medicare for All,” a single-payer, government-run insurance program that has been embraced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Interest among Democrats appears to be growing; a majority of the caucus now backs the bill, and several moderates have recently signed on as sponsors, including Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over the measure. He has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday to consider legislation to expand health coverage and lower costs. “The energy around it is largely stoked by the horrible things we’ve seen over the last year,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the lead sponsor of the Medicare for All Act. She added, “Even if we do the things we are doing right now, we are still leaving out too many people, and we are still not addressing the cost issues of this unsustainable for-profit system.” Biden, however, rejected Medicare for All during his campaign, and a senior administration official said Wednesday that the president did not intend to embrace the plan. About 30 million Americans remain uninsured and the Kaiser Family Foundation recently estimated that the number of people with employer-based insurance dropped by 2 million to 3 million from March to September last year. But the foundation has also estimated that 85% of those who lost coverage were eligible for either Medicaid or for subsidies under the Affordable Care Act — an option that did not exist during the last major recession. “This is really the first true test of the ACA,” said Cynthia Cox, who directs a Kaiser Family Foundation program on the law. “In past recessions, you usually see the uninsured rate increase significantly. We don’t know for sure yet, but all indications are that the uninsured rate has not gone up by much, likely in large part thanks to the ACA.” Expanding access to health care has been a core issue for Biden, both when he was vice president and during his campaign for the White House. When the act was signed into law, he memorably used an expletive to whisper in Obama’s ear that it was a big deal. A week after he took office, Biden ordered the law’s federally run insurance marketplace to reopen for three months, from February to May 15, to help people struggling to find coverage. In previous years, Americans in the 36 states that rely on the federal marketplace were eligible to sign up outside the fall enrollment period only if they had “qualifying life events,” including job losses. The current surge in enrollment is more than double the number of people who signed up during the same two-week periods in 2019 and 2020. During the last open enrollment period, 340,000 new users of the marketplace signed up during the first two weeks. That period ended Dec. 15. That an additional 200,000 people signed up so soon “is not surprising,” given the pandemic-driven need, said Isasi, of Families USA. What is surprising, said Cox, of the Kaiser Family Foundation, is that Republicans in Alabama and Wyoming — states among those that have doggedly rejected the Medicaid expansion that the law encouraged — have raised the prospect of doing so under generous incentives included in the stimulus law. In Alabama, a spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, has said that the governor is “open to the discussion” about expanding Medicaid, but that state leaders needed more information about the cost. In Wyoming, a bill to authorize Medicaid expansion, sponsored by a Republican lawmaker, gained committee approval last week in the state Legislature and passed the Wyoming House on Monday night, according to The Casper Star-Tribune, though the state Senate had killed a similar bill earlier that evening. “I don’t think anyone was necessarily expecting any states to take this money,” Cox said. “It’s a significant financial incentive that states have to expand Medicaid, but the thought was that there would be so much political opposition in these states that they might not want to expand the program.” The Affordable Care Act has been under attack from Republicans since its passage, both in the courts and on Capitol Hill, where Republicans tried but repeatedly failed to repeal the measure. The push in the courts did scale back the initial law, when the Supreme Court invalidated its provision requiring states to expand Medicaid. The legal campaign to undo the law continues. The Supreme Court is currently considering whether Congress’ elimination of financial penalties for most Americans who fail to obtain insurance rendered the whole law unconstitutional. But during oral arguments, at least five justices indicated they were likely to keep the law intact. The Trump administration, which pushed the lawsuit, worked aggressively to gut the health law. President Donald Trump used his executive authority to make it easier for small businesses to band together and offer plans that escape some of the requirements of the Affordable Care Act, like mental health coverage and maternity care. He also sharply cut funding for “health care navigators” to help consumers, who were left to sift through insurance options largely on their own. A survey last year by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about half those who looked for coverage during the 2020 open enrollment period encountered difficulties, and nearly 5 million consumers sought in-person help but were unable to get it. The Biden administration is now running television commercials promoting the open enrollment period and is spending $2.3 million to support navigator programs. Democrats, including Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was also speaker in 2010 and was crucial to the law’s passage, were hoping to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act with much fanfare last year, but the emerging coronavirus pandemic scuttled their plans. Instead, Obama posted a slickly produced video on his Facebook page that opened with an image of him surrounded by White House staff members rising in applause as Congress approved the legislation — a night, he said in the video, that “meant more to me than the night I was elected.” To his right, rising up beside him, was the future president, Biden. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 19 Cute Bathroom Decor Finds to Create Your Own Personal Spa

    Set up your home sanctuary with these soothing bathroom accessoriesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Firefighter missing and resident dead after nursing home collapses in fierce blaze

    Another two firefighters were injured but are expected to make a full recovery

  • North Korea missile tests ‘on low end of spectrum’ of provocations says Biden official

    Rogue state fired at least one missile over the weekend

  • Biden news - live: President readies $3 trillion ‘build back better’ plan as Jill Biden border role questioned

    Follow the latest updates

  • Some local school districts attempt to fix several technology issues

    As more students return to school buildings, a number of Maryland school districts are dealing with technology trouble, and families and school districts are frustrated.

  • Colorado suspect's family saw him fiddling with gun days before shooting: court documents

    Two days before police say Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa armed himself with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a handgun and donned a tactical vest, he sat in his Arvada, Colorado, home fiddling with a gun. The sight alarmed his family. The gun didn't look like a rifle featured in old Western movies, Alissa's sister-in-law told police, according to an arrest affidavit.

  • What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

    Ahmad Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado, was charged with killing 10 people at King Soopers market in Boulder. His brother said he had been bullied.

  • Amazon is reportedly telling delivery drivers they must give 'biometric consent' so the company can track them as a condition of the job

    Amazon delivery drivers will lose their jobs if they don't give permission for the company to collect their biometric data, per a Motherboard report.

  • China is leaving a huge economic void in Latin America. The U.S. should step in and fill it | Opinion

    From Chilean copper to Argentinian soybeans to Brazilian iron ore, China continues to vacuum up Latin America’s natural resources. China was already South America’s top trading partner before the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s early recovery is helping Latin America recuperate from the coronavirus’ devastating economic blow. Chinese political and economic influence in the region has never been broader; its status has never been higher.