Deckers Outdoor's (NYSE:DECK) 50% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Don't believe it? Then look at the Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) share price. It's 657% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also up 9.7% in about a month. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 6.5% in the last month. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Since the stock has added US$450m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Deckers Outdoor managed to grow its earnings per share at 35% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 50% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Deckers Outdoor has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Deckers Outdoor stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Deckers Outdoor has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 56% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 50%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Deckers Outdoor is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

