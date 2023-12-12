Decking the Capitol Halls: Special sessions cut into holiday season
It was nearly the session that stole Christmas - but the Texas House is finding new ways to bring holiday cheer to a tense year.
It was nearly the session that stole Christmas - but the Texas House is finding new ways to bring holiday cheer to a tense year.
One survey found that nearly 80% of people say that decorating early in the season puts them in the holiday spirit.
Everything from tiny Charlie Brown trees to giant trees that basically touch the sky is on sale.
Google released its Holiday 100 list, a compilation of the top-searched products of 2023.
We found ridiculous prices on tons of last-minute gifts, including a cookware set for just $30 and a popular laptop for an unreal $260.
Control fans, lamps, air purifiers and more from your phone with this top-selling gadget.
Sony’s investigating a possible ransomware attack at Insomniac Games by a hacker group called Rhysida. The organization may have stolen images and details regarding the forthcoming Wolverine game, in addition to personal data.
In November, the cybersecurity collective vx-underground wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that unknown hackers were claiming to have breached Coin Cloud, a bankrupt Bitcoin ATM company. According to vx-underground, the hackers claimed to have stolen 70,000 pictures of customers taken from cameras embedded in the ATMs, as well as the personal data of 300,000 customers, which is alleged to include, “Social Security Numbers, date of birth, First Name, Last Name, e-mail address, Telephone Number, Current Occupation, Physical Address, and more.” A month on, what really happened to Coin Cloud remains a mystery, even according to the company's new owner.
Not only does it spare my hands from having to brave the depths of my drain, it also helps prevent costly clogs.
Apple first announced its Journal app for iOS 17 back in June, but it only just became available on Monday, nearly three months after iOS 17 itself came out.
After a blistering 2023 rally, stock market bulls believe the worst effects of higher interest rates have already passed.
Hagerty's 2024 Bull Market List includes some unsurprising names, but a couple of models stick out.
To Long Beach State, the high-profile matchup with the Trojans was about more than Bronny James' return to basketball.
KBB data show November as the third consecutive month that new-vehicle average transaction prices were lower year to year. Here's what else the data show.
Former "Sunday Night Football" commentator Al Michaels is out at NBC.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
Arturia V Collection X adds six more instruments to the fold, but it's the completely rebuilt Minimoog model that
November's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Snapchat has announced that its annual Snapchat Recap will start rolling out globally tomorrow on December 13. Each recap will offers users a look-back on the year by organizing their Snaps into categories, such as "Beach, Please," which will showcase content captured of the ocean or lakes, or "Felt Cute, Will Delete Later," which will display the selfies you took throughout the year. In addition to launching the recaps, Snapchat is also sharing how users spent their year on the platform.
Macy's shareholders receive an early holiday season gift.
A jury has sided with Epic Games in its antitrust lawsuit against Google.