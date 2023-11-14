Declaratory ruling issued over controversial home in Glacier National Park
A declaratory ruling determined the Flathead Conservation District has jurisdiction over the area where a cabin is being built inside the park.
A declaratory ruling determined the Flathead Conservation District has jurisdiction over the area where a cabin is being built inside the park.
Atlas, a 3D generative AI platform, is launching today after two years in stealth with $6 million in seed funding. The platform partners with game developers and brands to build virtual worlds in a fraction of the time it takes using traditional methods. Atlas allows developers to generate detailed 3D models from reference images and text.
2024 Kia Sorento Hybrid and PHEV are carryover, not the refreshed model. Prices up either $130 or $630; updated version could come as a 2025 model.
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sells for $47 million hammer price, $51.7M after fees. Owner originally paid $500,000 in 1985.
The 2024 Kia Seltos gets subtle but substantive improvements, including the new Seltos X-Line trim level.
Israeli forces on Monday surrounded Gaza City's largest hospital, Shifa, which Israel claims is being used as a shield by Hamas, operating from a vast command center that the militant group built underneath the facility.
Designed for China, the Volvo EM90 is an electric minivan with three rows of seats and a big entertainment screen integrated into the headliner.
The Portal is a handheld meant for the PlayStation 5 faithful. It can only stream games from your PS5, and your experience with it is entirely determined by your network connection.
Moody's estimated that new union contracts will cost the major Hollywood studios between $450 million to $600 million annually.
Meet the ChomChom: The 'holy grail' tool with over 116,000 purrfect ratings.
Advanced warehouse robots will be key to Amazon's dominance as the world's preeminent e-retailer.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
Hot Wheels has selected a 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata nicknamed Chimera as the 2023 Legends Tour winner. The car was built by Chris Watson in New Zealand.
2025 Kia Carnival interior updates the minivan's style and tech. Still no AWD, but a new hybrid powertrain could make its way here as well.
The late-night show host's campaign for a candidate in the Bird of the Century contest has ruffled feathers in New Zealand.
A 1982 Dodge Ram Wagon B-Series passenger van with Slant-6 engine and four-speed manual transmission, found in a California wrecking yard.
This week marked OpenAI's first-ever dev conference, where the Microsoft-backed AI startup announced a host of new products. In this edition of WiR, we spotlight Brian's review of the 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Air and M3 iMac 24-inch; Mozilla betting on a decentralized social networking future; Ford shuttering a company that was building an app for plumbers, electricians and other trades; and Tim Cook's thoughts on generative AI.
Bag up the savings! Score a snazzy crossbody for $69 (from $299), a pebbled leather backpack for $120 (from $399), a $45 wallet and more.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Put these over your feet and slide your way to dust-free floors.
We talk Dodge Ramcharger, Audi TT, Tesla Cybertruck, Toyota Prius Prime, Tesla Cybertruck, '73 Chevelle, '93 Suburban and more.