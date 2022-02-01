Decline In COVID Cases Reported In Vestavia Schools

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL — Following a significant spike in COVID-19 cases among students in January, Vestavia Hills City Schools reported 107 cases of the virus throughout the system.

Superintendent Todd Freeman said in a report Monday that as of Friday, 107 students were at home for a positive test and 62 were at home for an exposure. Among staff members, 42 were home for either a positive test or exposure.

These numbers are an improvement over the system's numbers in mid-January, when the system reported 352 students home with the virus, 222 students home for exposure to the virus and 82 staff members home due to either a positive test or exposure.

"I want to emphasize the importance of considering the COVID-19 vaccine for your children in consultation with your family healthcare provider," Freeman said.

This article originally appeared on the Vestavia Hills Patch