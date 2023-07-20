'Declining' Cambridge shopping mall could be turned into science labs

Plans have been put forward to breathe new life into a shopping centre by turning most of it into science labs and offices.

Pioneer Group has submitted a planning application for the "declining" Grafton Centre in Cambridge.

As well as the science area, they want to create a "new public square, surrounded by shops and cafes".

However the developers said that "many of the shops" were planning to stay, "including H&M, Boots and Decathlon".

The manager of the Grafton Centre, John O'Shea, admitted that shopping centres needed to adapt to survive.

"I've been working in retail for many years, and the way people shop has changed," he said.

"Big store closures like Debenhams mean that the centre just doesn't have a future in its current form."

He said the planned changes would mean a smaller "shopping area" with some high street brands.

A public square with restaurants and shops would be created by removing part of the centre's roof.

"People do still want a local high street that offers value and convenience, and a nice place to meet friends for coffee," said Mr O'Shea.

Under the proposals, the western part of the centre would be turned into a space for science and tech companies, run by the Pioneer Group.

