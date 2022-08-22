Declining river uncovers ancient statues in China

AccuWeather

China is in the clutches of a record-breaking heat wave that has been ongoing for 70 consecutive days, and residents across the country are facing devastating impacts as a result. The heat has been compounded by bone-dry conditions, which have caused historical drought conditions for some regions, including the Yangtze River Valley. The Yangtze River is the world's third largest river and the longest river in Asia. It is a significant source for hydropower and transportation, provides drinking w