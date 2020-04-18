Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Huaxi Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1689)?

With its stock down 3.6% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Huaxi Holdings (HKG:1689). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Huaxi Holdings' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Huaxi Holdings is:

28% = HK$109m ÷ HK$383m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every HK$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated HK$0.28 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Huaxi Holdings' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Huaxi Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 7.7% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Huaxi Holdings' meagre five year net income growth average of 3.5%. This is interesting as the high returns should mean that the company has the ability to generate high growth but for some reason, it hasn't been able to do so. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Huaxi Holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 4.7% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is Huaxi Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 70% (or a retention ratio of 30%), most of Huaxi Holdings' profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Additionally, Huaxi Holdings has paid dividends over a period of six years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.