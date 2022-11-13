Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA)?

Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.2%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad is:

9.2% = RM112m ÷ RM1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.2% ROE

When you first look at it, Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 5.1% doesn't go unnoticed by us. But then again, seeing that Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's net income shrunk at a rate of 6.4% in the past five years, makes us think again. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

From the 6.4% decline reported by the industry in the same period, we infer that Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad and its industry are both shrinking at a similar rate.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 39% (that is, a retention ratio of 61%), the fact that Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 42%. Still, forecasts suggest that Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's future ROE will rise to 12% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, it does look like Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return and is reinvesting a huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

