Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT)?

With its stock down 11% over the past month, it is easy to disregard HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to HiTech Group Australia's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HiTech Group Australia is:

59% = AU$4.4m ÷ AU$7.4m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.59.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

HiTech Group Australia's Earnings Growth And 59% ROE

To begin with, HiTech Group Australia has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 13% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 12% net income growth seen by HiTech Group Australia over the past five years. growth

We then performed a comparison between HiTech Group Australia's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about HiTech Group Australia's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is HiTech Group Australia Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While HiTech Group Australia has a three-year median payout ratio of 98% (which means it retains 1.7% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, HiTech Group Australia is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that HiTech Group Australia has some positive attributes. Especially the growth in earnings which was backed by an impressive ROE. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be negligible. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of HiTech Group Australia's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

