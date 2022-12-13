Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft (MUN:KUL)?

With its stock down 39% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft (MUN:KUL). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft is:

12% = €9.1m ÷ €75m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.7%. Despite this, Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, we compared Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's performance against the industry and found that the industry shrunk its earnings at 6.7% in the same period, which suggests that the company's earnings have been shrinking at a slower rate than its industry, This does appease the negative sentiment around the company to a certain extent.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 61% (meaning, the company retains only 39% of profits) for Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

In addition, Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has been paying dividends over a period of nine years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

