Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY)?

With its stock down 30% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Gateley (Holdings) (LON:GTLY). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Gateley (Holdings)'s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Gateley (Holdings)

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gateley (Holdings) is:

44% = UK£14m ÷ UK£31m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2019).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.44 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Gateley (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 44% ROE

To begin with, Gateley (Holdings) has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 17% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Gateley (Holdings)'s net income shrunk at a rate of 12% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Gateley (Holdings)'s performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 14% in the same period.

AIM:GTLY Past Earnings Growth April 23rd 2020 More

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is GTLY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GTLY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Gateley (Holdings) Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Because Gateley (Holdings) doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.