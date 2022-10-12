Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY)?

With its stock down 8.7% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Andrews Sykes Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Andrews Sykes Group

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Andrews Sykes Group is:

23% = UK£16m ÷ UK£67m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Andrews Sykes Group's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Andrews Sykes Group has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 13% which is quite remarkable. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Andrews Sykes Group saw little to no growth in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by9.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Andrews Sykes Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Andrews Sykes Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 66% (implying that the company keeps only 34% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Andrews Sykes Group's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

In addition, Andrews Sykes Group has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Andrews Sykes Group has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Andrews Sykes Group's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here