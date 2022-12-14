Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About InCity Immobilien AG (ETR:IC8)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at InCity Immobilien's (ETR:IC8) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.0% over the past month. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on InCity Immobilien's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for InCity Immobilien is:

1.6% = €1.4m ÷ €87m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of InCity Immobilien's Earnings Growth And 1.6% ROE

As you can see, InCity Immobilien's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 9.9%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. In spite of this, InCity Immobilien was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 43% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that InCity Immobilien's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 3.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is InCity Immobilien fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is InCity Immobilien Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

InCity Immobilien doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like InCity Immobilien has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for InCity Immobilien by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

