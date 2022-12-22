Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)?

With its stock down 4.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Alfa Financial Software Holdings (LON:ALFA). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Alfa Financial Software Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alfa Financial Software Holdings is:

53% = UK£22m ÷ UK£42m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.53.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Alfa Financial Software Holdings' Earnings Growth And 53% ROE

To begin with, Alfa Financial Software Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 8.8% which is quite remarkable. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in a flat growth for Alfa Financial Software Holdings in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared Alfa Financial Software Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 13% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Alfa Financial Software Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Alfa Financial Software Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Alfa Financial Software Holdings has a low three-year median payout ratio of 15% (or a retention ratio of 85%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

In addition, Alfa Financial Software Holdings only recently started paying a dividend so the management must have decided the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 16%. As a result, Alfa Financial Software Holdings' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 43% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Alfa Financial Software Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

