Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG)?

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Learning Technologies Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Learning Technologies Group is:

5.8% = UK£24m ÷ UK£417m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Learning Technologies Group's Earnings Growth And 5.8% ROE

On the face of it, Learning Technologies Group's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 8.8% either. Despite this, surprisingly, Learning Technologies Group saw an exceptional 43% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Learning Technologies Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is LTG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LTG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Learning Technologies Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Learning Technologies Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 42% (where it is retaining 58% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Learning Technologies Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Learning Technologies Group has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 15% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 58%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, it does look like Learning Technologies Group has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

