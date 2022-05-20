Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Michelmersh Brick Holdings' (LON:MBH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.2% over the past month. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Michelmersh Brick Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Michelmersh Brick Holdings is:

7.2% = UK£6.1m ÷ UK£85m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings' Earnings Growth And 7.2% ROE

At first glance, Michelmersh Brick Holdings' ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 12% either. Although, we can see that Michelmersh Brick Holdings saw a modest net income growth of 19% over the past five years. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Michelmersh Brick Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 12%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is MBH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MBH is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Michelmersh Brick Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Michelmersh Brick Holdings has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 48% (or a retention ratio of 52%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Michelmersh Brick Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 43%. However, Michelmersh Brick Holdings' ROE is predicted to rise to 9.4% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Michelmersh Brick Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

