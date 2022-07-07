Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)?

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) has had a rough month with its share price down 23%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Axcelis Technologies' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Axcelis Technologies is:

22% = US$124m ÷ US$559m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Axcelis Technologies' Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To begin with, Axcelis Technologies has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 19% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Axcelis Technologies' meagre five year net income growth average of 2.0%.Despite this, Axcelis Technologies' five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 2.0%.Yet, Axcelis Technologies has posted measly growth of 2.0% over the past five years. This is interesting as the high returns should mean that the company has the ability to generate high growth but for some reason, it hasn't been able to do so. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Axcelis Technologies' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 24% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Axcelis Technologies fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Axcelis Technologies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Axcelis Technologies doesn't pay any dividend, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. However, there's only been very little earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Axcelis Technologies certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

