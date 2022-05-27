Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP)?

With its stock down 9.6% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Supremex (TSE:SXP). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Supremex's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Supremex is:

17% = CA$18m ÷ CA$103m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Supremex's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Supremex seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 24%, we aren't very excited. Further, Supremex's five year net income growth of 1.8% is more or less flat. Not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So there might be other reasons for the flat earnings growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitve pressures.

We then compared Supremex's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 13% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Supremex's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Supremex Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Supremex's low three-year median payout ratio of 1.9% (implying that the company keeps98% of its income) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth and this should be reflected in its growth number, but that's not the case.

In addition, Supremex has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Supremex certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, while the company does have a decent ROE and a high profit retention, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Supremex's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

