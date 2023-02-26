Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)?

Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.1%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Ranger Oil's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ranger Oil is:

44% = US$423m ÷ US$965m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.44 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ranger Oil's Earnings Growth And 44% ROE

To begin with, Ranger Oil has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 31% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Ranger Oil's net income shrunk at a rate of 20% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

So, as a next step, we compared Ranger Oil's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is ROCC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ROCC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Ranger Oil Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Ranger Oil's low three-year median payout ratio of 0.8% (implying that it retains the remaining 99% of its profits) comes as a surprise when you pair it with the shrinking earnings. The low payout should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see some growth. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Ranger Oil has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

