Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

With its stock down 17% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Easterly Government Properties' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Easterly Government Properties is:

2.3% = US$33m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Easterly Government Properties' Earnings Growth And 2.3% ROE

It is quite clear that Easterly Government Properties' ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 6.6%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. In spite of this, Easterly Government Properties was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 45% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Easterly Government Properties' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 11%.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Easterly Government Properties is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Easterly Government Properties Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Easterly Government Properties has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 74%. This means that it has only 26% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above.

Besides, Easterly Government Properties has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 74%. As a result, Easterly Government Properties' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 2.7% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Easterly Government Properties certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

