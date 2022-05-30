Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)?

With its stock down 7.2% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Agnico Eagle Mines' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Agnico Eagle Mines is:

3.1% = US$508m ÷ US$16b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.03.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Agnico Eagle Mines' Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

As you can see, Agnico Eagle Mines' ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 22%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. In spite of this, Agnico Eagle Mines was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 31% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Agnico Eagle Mines' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 23% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Agnico Eagle Mines''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Agnico Eagle Mines Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Agnico Eagle Mines' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 36%, meaning the company retains 64% of its income. So it seems that Agnico Eagle Mines is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Agnico Eagle Mines has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 70% over the next three years. However, Agnico Eagle Mines' future ROE is expected to rise to 7.0% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Agnico Eagle Mines certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

