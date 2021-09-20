Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Brown-Forman's (NYSE:BF.B) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.1% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Brown-Forman's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Brown-Forman is:

29% = US$771m ÷ US$2.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.29 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Brown-Forman's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Brown-Forman has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in a flat growth for Brown-Forman in the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital

As a next step, we compared Brown-Forman's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Brown-Forman is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Brown-Forman Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 37% (implying that the company keeps 63% of its income) over the last three years, Brown-Forman has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Brown-Forman has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 38%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Brown-Forman's future ROE will be 30% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Brown-Forman has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

