Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Lycopodium's (ASX:LYL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.3% over the past month. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Lycopodium's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lycopodium is:

24% = AU$23m ÷ AU$95m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.24 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Lycopodium's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Lycopodium has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 12% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Lycopodium's moderate 6.4% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Lycopodium's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 14% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is LYL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LYL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Lycopodium Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Lycopodium has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 69%, meaning that it is left with only 31% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Lycopodium is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Lycopodium has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Lycopodium and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

