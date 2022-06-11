Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at Lycopodium's (ASX:LYL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.3% over the past month. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Lycopodium's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Lycopodium

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lycopodium is:

24% = AU$23m ÷ AU$95m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.24 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Lycopodium's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Lycopodium has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 12% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Lycopodium's moderate 6.4% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Lycopodium's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 14% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is LYL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LYL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Lycopodium Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Lycopodium has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 69%, meaning that it is left with only 31% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Lycopodium is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Lycopodium has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Lycopodium and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The House select committee kicks off first public Jan. 6 hearing

    The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol kicked off the first in a series of public hearings with never-before-seen footage as well as clips of videotaped testimony. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane breaks down day one.

  • If You Bought 1,000 Shares of This Dividend Stock, Your Passive Income Will Have Grown Nearly Sixfold

    Building a recurring stream of income that covers all your expenses is an excellent path to financial freedom.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • Prediction: These 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners This Decade

    If you asked me which Warren Buffett stocks have been the biggest winners so far this year or over the past three years, I could easily give you an accurate answer. Admittedly, I don't know for sure which Buffett stocks will deliver the greatest gains. Here are my predictions for the Buffett stocks that will be the biggest winners over this decade.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    No two ways about it: It's been a challenging year on Wall Street. Since the curtain opened on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have both fallen by a double-digit percentage. Meanwhile, the growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has declined by a peak of 31% since hitting its record-closing high in November.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.6% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Friday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • The bear market rally is over because investors are expecting more shocks from inflation and rates, Bank of America says

    Markets received another inflation reality check with May's reading reaching a new 41-year high of 8.6%.

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • QuantumScape loses manufacturing chief over management style mismatch

    Celina Mikolajczak, who has held senior roles at Tesla and Panasonic, resigned from QuantumScape less than a year after taking the chief manufacturing officer position at the solid-state battery company, according to a regulatory filing. Mikolajczak and QuantumScape are parting ways over "differing management styles between the parties," the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states. Mikolajczak will move to an advisory role on the company’s scientific advisory board.

  • Tesla files for 3-for-1 stock split

    Tesla Inc. has proposed a 3-for-1 stock split in its proxy statement filed late Friday, saying it would provide more flexibility for its employees managing their equity and serve as recruiting tool.

  • How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

    Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go. Down markets, bear markets, market crashes -- whatever you want to call them follow no rules.

  • Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller says we're 6 months into a bear market, and it still has a ways to run

    Stanley Druckenmiller said he's taking a break from trading as he thinks we'll be in bear market for a while and recession is coming.

  • Is This 9% Dividend Yield Too Good to Pass Up?

    The challenge is in finding a dividend stock that strikes a good balance between paying out a high dividend and at the same time offering sufficient safety. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) stands out for its impressive dividend yield of 8.8%, which is well above the S&P 500's yield of about 1.4%. Skeptical investors may wonder if it is too good to be true.

  • Carvana, 'The Amazon of Car Dealers', Fights its Biggest Battle

    The online used car retailer has hit several potholes as it tries to get on the road to profitability.

  • Want Loads of Passive Income? Avoid These 3 (Very) Tempting Mistakes

    Dividend stocks are just as prone as other stocks to underperforming the market and doing pretty much everything except what you want them to do -- increase and pay out. The catch is that some of the worst dividend investing mistakes are disguised as being juicy opportunities. Let's go over three of the most tempting and most destructive foibles so that you'll be protected against them when you're figuring out which passive income stocks are worth your money.

  • The S&P 500 Gets a New Price Target. What It Means for the Stock Market.

    RBC Capital Markets sees the S&P 500 rising to 4700 by the end of the year, down from the bank’s prior call.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Need stability and income? Check out these names that successfully navigated the market volatility of the past couple of years.

  • Home Depot and Lowe's Just Shed Light on the Broader Economy. Should Investors Worry?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) were beneficiaries of a massive shift in consumer spending at the pandemic's onset. With major COVID restrictions lifted, consumer spending is shifting again. Home Depot and Lowe's latest results reveal that inflation is biting into budgets and slowing sales growth.