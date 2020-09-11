Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Burger Fuel Group Limited (NZSE:BFG)?

Burger Fuel Group (NZSE:BFG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 9.4%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Burger Fuel Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Burger Fuel Group is:

4.5% = NZ$505k ÷ NZ$11m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Burger Fuel Group's Earnings Growth And 4.5% ROE

As you can see, Burger Fuel Group's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 9.0%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Burger Fuel Group grew its net income at a significant rate of 39% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Burger Fuel Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Burger Fuel Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Burger Fuel Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Burger Fuel Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Burger Fuel Group has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Burger Fuel Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

