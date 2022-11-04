Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D)?

Boustead Singapore (SGX:F9D) has had a rough three months with its share price down 16%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Boustead Singapore's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Boustead Singapore

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Boustead Singapore is:

6.1% = S$39m ÷ S$633m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Boustead Singapore's Earnings Growth And 6.1% ROE

When you first look at it, Boustead Singapore's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.5%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Looking at Boustead Singapore's exceptional 27% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Boustead Singapore compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 7.7% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Boustead Singapore is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Boustead Singapore Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Boustead Singapore's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 45%, meaning the company retains 55% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Boustead Singapore is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Boustead Singapore is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 43%. Regardless, the future ROE for Boustead Singapore is predicted to rise to 9.3% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Boustead Singapore has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here