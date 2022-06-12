Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Simonds Group Limited (ASX:SIO)?

With its stock down 26% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Simonds Group (ASX:SIO). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Simonds Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Simonds Group is:

10% = AU$2.5m ÷ AU$24m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Simonds Group's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To begin with, Simonds Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Simonds Group's moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Simonds Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 13% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Simonds Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Simonds Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Simonds Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Simonds Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Simonds Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

