Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About KB Home (NYSE:KBH)?

With its stock down 22% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard KB Home (NYSE:KBH). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study KB Home's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for KB Home

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for KB Home is:

19% = US$602m ÷ US$3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.19 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of KB Home's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, KB Home seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 19%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 32% seen over the past five years by KB Home. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared KB Home's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 24%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about KB Home's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is KB Home Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

KB Home's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 9.6% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (90%) of its profits. So it looks like KB Home is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, KB Home is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 6.3% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with KB Home's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.