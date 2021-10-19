Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT)?

Prime Media Group (ASX:PRT) has had a rough month with its share price down 10.0%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Prime Media Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Prime Media Group is:

24% = AU$20m ÷ AU$81m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.24 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Prime Media Group's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Prime Media Group has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 56% net income growth seen by Prime Media Group over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Prime Media Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 3.7% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Prime Media Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Prime Media Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Prime Media Group is 37%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 63%. So it seems that Prime Media Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Prime Media Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Prime Media Group's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Prime Media Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

